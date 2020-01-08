Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2 Saudi Arabia bid hampered by US-Iran troubles

Phil Jay

Saudi Arabia interest in hosting Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2 could be directly affected by the recent troubles between the USA and Iran.

As WBN first revealed, Saudi investors are keen to capitalize on the recent staging of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2 by ramping up their event level.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 is THE prime target for a massive boxing show in the summer of 2020. Recent happenings have placed considerable doubt on the plans.

A targeted US drone strike killed Iranian Military Leader Qassem Soleimani on January 3rd. The Donald Trump approved move has since sparked retaliation from Iranian forces.

Launching a missile attack on Iraqi bases hosting United States troops has escalated the current situation to a critical level.

Saudi Arabia has now become a lucrative target for Iran due to their media coverage of the US assassination of Soleimani. Saudi news welcomed the move by President Trump as relations with Iran remain bitter.

There’s no doubt that if tensions continue or intensify, the biggest American sports star of the last decade would be highly apprehensive about entering the region. The threat of kidnapping to any Westerners due to a recruitment drive from surrounding areas is entirely real.

Both Mayweather and Pacquiao would need major assurances over safety. This may not be possible at things currently stand.

This fact would have a massively detrimental effect on the chances of any return heading to Diriyah in the future.

It’s believed Mayweather vs Pacquiao would both be paid nine-figure sums to compete in a second fight in the Middle East. In contrast, there are no such guarantees for both if they took the fight to Las Vegas again.

PAY-PER-VIEW

At least $100 million would be on the table for Mayweather in his home state of Nevada. Whilst Pacquiao would probably have to settle for half of that. Any extra cash would then be earned by the pair from Pay-Per-View sales.

Early projections, that’s if the clash is finalized for Showtime PPV or FOX, would be around the 2 to 3 million mark.

Due to a five-year gap, reaching the heights of the previous bout seem a nigh-on impossible task.

‘MayPac 1’ gained 4.6m buys. Which still stands as a record.

DAZN

There’s also the potential for new boys DAZN to make their own bid to secure the clash.

A mega-money offer to cut out the PPV middle man in favor of a subscription-led contest could be looked up favorably by all concerned.

It all depends on how deep DAZN is willing to dig into their pockets in order to push Showtime or FOX out of the equation.

As things stand, Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 remains at around 70-30 in favor of a 2020 super-fight.

Where and when that encounter takes place is now anyone’s guess.