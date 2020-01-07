Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr. ‘agreed’ during beef break phone call

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek / Mikey Williams

Errol Spence Jr. and Terrance Crawford have agreed to fight each other after a series of lengthy tweets to each other in the past 24 hours. The American duo sent fans into frenzy after indicating a unification clash will happen.

Their war of words started after Spence’s response to Bob Arum’s claim that the unified champion wouldn’t be returning to the ring any time soon.

The ‘Truth’ said: “Bob say I won’t be back no time soon” before telling fans not to believe the ‘BS’ coming from the Top Rank CEO.

y’all can believe the bs if you want ion 🦆 nothing — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) January 5, 2020

It instantly prompted a reply from WBO titlist Crawford. He told Spence to put up or shut up.

“So what’s been the hold up homie? When I came to the division y’all all said I had to get a title first. Now you changed yo mind and talking about wrong side of the street. So I’m just here for another excuse what’s up.

In a series of posts, Crawford continued: “Keep defending him because I’m tell all y’all now. I mean what I say when that day come when I knock him out.

“All I want is all y’all to keep that same energy because he gone cry in the car. He wasn’t built for this shit I got over here just watch me show the world.

“And stop using the f***ing promoters, managers and advisors for that weak ass excuse y’all doing they work for us y’all dumb mf if you really want a fight you tell them I don’t give two f**** that’s who I want to fight. let yo nuts drop you say you yo own boss @ErrolSpenceJr.”

As well as informing Crawford about how it takes two to make a fight, Spence reminded ‘Bud’ during a break from the beef that encounter ever gets made via social media.

“You right ima call you right now pick yo phone up.”







AGREED

After apparently getting Spence on the blower, the pair seemingly ended their war of words on a good note with both agreeing to a mouth-watering fight.

“@ErrolSpenceJr is a cool dude on some real shit we both agree the fight will happen.”

It remains to be seen as to when Spence will return from his horror crash. But one things for certain, when these two collide it’ll be a welterweight battle to remember.