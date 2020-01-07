Cathy McAleer announces first bout under new manager Kellie Maloney

RINGSIDE

NI’s only professional female boxer begins journey towards world boxing title, having conquered combat sports at world level

Northern Ireland’s only female professional boxer Cathy McAleer has announced her first bout of 2020. Details of the boxing match which will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2020 in the Aston Villa Football Club, Holte Suite, Birmingham were announced today at a press conference in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast.

The team will be led by Kellie Maloney, former manager and promoter of a number of world champions. The first step is for Cathy to enter the ring at Aston Villa Football Club. This is the first bout in a very busy fight schedule that will see Cathy fighting back in Belfast for a major title.

Cathy is a former world karate and kick-boxing champion, who won three world titles in karate and full contact kickboxing and drew a fourth in K1, before making her debut in boxing in November 2018. In 2019, Cathy signed a two-year sponsorship deal with online car insurance brand its4women and secured a new manager, Kellie Maloney, to help on her journey to a world title.

Discussing the fight ‘Havoc at the Holte II’ Cathy McAleer says:

“I am Northern Ireland’s only female boxer and my dream is to add a world boxing title to my other sporting accomplishments. I’m really looking forward to the boxing bout. I’ve been on a rigorous training regime over the winter months and I feel that physically and mentally I’m in a strong position. It’s a great venue and I can’t wait to get in the ring and put my skills to the test. I hope that the spectators will really enjoy the match.

“Last year, there were a few disappointments with fights being cancelled by opponents. However, my focus hasn’t changed. I’ve my sights set on winning a world boxing title and I’ve a fantastic team around me to help me do just that. With its4women and Kellie Maloney on board, it’s set to be an epic journey.”

Kerry Beckett, Marketing Manager for its4women, explains why Cathy is an inspiration to others:

“Cathy McAleer is already a world class athlete who wants to be a boxing world champion. We believe she has got what it takes, and as a world class insurance provider we want to help her achieve her goal. Cathy is truly inspirational. She has encouraged hundreds of young people to engage with sport and realise their potential.

“Cathy’s coach, John Breen, is one of the best and Cathy is flourishing with his guidance and direction. Kellie Maloney shares Cathy’s passion and with the new management structure in place a series of fights are scheduled to take place in the coming months. 2020 is set to be a very exciting year. its4women is proud to be supporting Cathy on the next step of her journey to a world title.”

‘Havoc at the Holte II’ features Kirstie Bavington, Ryan Hatton, Dilly Singh, Sean Daly, Max Mudway and Danny Quartermaine.

Tickets can be booked by contacting Cathy McAleer via E: cathymcaleer@yahoo.co.uk or M: 07751 465323.