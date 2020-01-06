IBO, strict IBF remain leading lights in ongoing ‘too many titles’ boxing row

Phil Jay

International Boxing Federation chiefs have faced a backlash in recent years for their strict stance on insisting champions stick to their mandatories.

The likes of Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez have been stripped in the past, proving the IBF is not concerned by superstar reputation.

Praised by the majority of fans for being a stickler to stipulations, the IBF have recieved further kudos for resisting the urge to add more trinkets.

Whilst the WBC, WBA and WBO have all added to their collection, the IBF have joined the IBO in remaining steadfast on one per division.

Obviously, this discounts ranking titles which have virtually been everpresent. Those International or Inter-Continental stepping stones are a much-needed definition of which fighters deserve to be rated.

When you talk about the urge to add more, instantly the controversial WBA ‘regular’ title springs to mind, which WBN no longer recognizes.

Despite plenty of frowns, and in a shocking move, WBA bosses decided to launch the WBA ‘Gold’ championship in 2019. A belt some promoters instantly attempted to pass off as a genuine crown.

The boxing fraternity had none of it. Soon after, the WBA Gold was placed just above the newly-formed WBO ‘Global’ on top of a growing scrapheap.

By that time, WBO President Paco Valcarcel had already followed the WBA with a ‘Super’ title for exceptional achievement.

ONE TITLE

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman does faces some criticism for his choice of adding ‘special’ belts to big events. But it’s sad that some protesters don’t realize they are simply a one-off.

The WBC Silver is accepted more often than not as a ranking belt. Although the WBC Franchise belt seems to be the one people have the most problem with.

This, is alongside the WBC ‘Diamond’ belt, are a target for abuse regularly.

Ditching those ‘special one-off’ titles and the Diamond version could go a long way to the World Boxing Council earning more praise from fans. After all, they do possess the original and most-coveted green and gold belt.

IBF President Daryl Peoples, alongside Ed Levine of the IBO, fully deserve credit, though. Both do not adhere to obvious pressure to please every promotional company out there.

A title held by Floyd Mayweather, Ricky Hatton and Manny Pacquiao in the past, the IBO belt continues to be sought after by the likes of Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Gennadiy Golovkin.

There’s only one IBF and IBO championship in circulation. Something the majority of the sport would like to see across the board with no grey areas.







CURRENT TOP TIER TITLES

IBF Championship

IBO Championship

World Boxing Council

WBC Franchise Championship

WBC Championship

Diamond Championship

Silver Championship

World Boxing Association

WBA Super Championship

Regular Championship

Gold Championship

World Boxing Organization

WBO Super Championship

WBO Championship

Global Championship