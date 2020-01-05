Fighter of the Decade 2010s: The Case for Andre Ward

WBN Staff

📸 Kristofer Sandifer / Roc Nation

Andre Ward: WBN stands on the verge of announcing the Award winners for 2019, with many of the categories already decided.

A special section, which comes around once every ten years, sees a trio of superstars vie for the honor.

WBN Fighter of the Decade 2010-2019 can be won by one of the following: Canelo Alvarez, Andre Ward or Floyd Mayweather.

There is no vote for the eventual victor. Just a WBN panel who will pick the best boxer of the recent era.

In the final preview installment, Andre Ward’s case is put forward.

Although he retired in mid-2017, three-quarters of the way through the decade, the American accomplished a hell of a lot.

The ‘S.O.G’ was five years into his pro career when picking up a first world title against Mikkel Kessler in 2009.

Part of the Super Six World Boxing Classic, which later became the World Boxing Super Series, Ward came of age when defeating the Great Dane.

Ward moved on from claiming his first world crown by defeating Allan Green, Sakio Bika, Arthur Abraham and eventually Carl Froch in the final.

A new superstar was born. Ward walked away with the Showtime Trophy. Plus two versions of the super-middleweight championship.

Now an established name, Ward began picking off the only competition he had left. Wins over Chad Dawson and Edwin Rodriguez led Ward to test the waters at 175.

An out-of-depth Paul Smith was easily dispatched. Sullivan Barrera and Alexander Brand then pushed Ward to his defining fight at the higher limit.







KOVALEV

Sergey Kovalev, at the time the most feared light-heavyweight on the planet, posed a serious threat to the Ward legacy garnered from the Super Six.

After beating every top fighter at 168, Kovalev was the only name Ward wanted in his bid to become a two-weight world title-holder.

A debated first fight victory, which saw Ward climb from the canvas, was followed up by a more definitive triumph in the rematch.

Claiming another three world title belts, Ward decided to retire at the top. Furthermore, he was just 33.

Hanging them up despite having beaten Hall of Famers in Kessler, Abraham, Froch, and Kovalev. It was truly a stellar ring stint.

Recognized as one of the best technical boxers of the modern age, Ward continues to be linked to a cruiserweight comeback for three-weight honors.

32-0, 16 KO’s says it all.

Ward.

Canelo.

Mayweather.

Confirmation is due this coming week.