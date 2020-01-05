BoxNation could be revamped, relaunch despite uncertain future

Phil Jay

World Boxing News understands BoxNation could be relaunched in the coming months amidst uncertainty over the continuation of the UK channel.

As rumors swirl of a potential demise of the network, set up in 2011, WBN believes the BoxNation back catalog and future broadcasts could yet be revamped.

With an eight-year stockpile of events to distribute, BoxNation still has the opportunity to offer any potential buyer a solid starting point in the sport.

A dedicated boxing channel on satellite or freeview TV is a rarity these days. Fans are turning to YouTube and other video outlets to watch programming.

But with Netflix smashing streaming out of the park, there is a model for BoxNation to continue. Even in a similar capacity to DAZN in the United States.

Owned by Boxing Channel Media and BT Sport, it’s not yet clear whether the BoxNation moniker will make it through any mass changes.

It may well be a final throw of the dice for ‘The Channel of Champions’ and potentially come with a switch from TV to streaming.

At its height, BoxNation televised the likes of David Haye vs Derek Chisora, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather with considerable success.

Already charging a monthly subscription fee, the transition from TV to streaming would be an easy one to make.

Fans would be able to watch a huge selection of old bouts on demand. There’s also the possibility of the monthly charge coming down – initially, anyway.







DAZN

Ahead of DAZN’s plans to enter the UK market in the next eighteen months, BoxNation would be able to offer alternative viewing for fans, accompanying healthy competition.

WBN understands there are parties interested in taking on BoxNation, which is already a recognizable name to fight fans on British shores.

Starting from scratch with any new service would be a tough job for anyone. Therefore, it looks to be a straight choice of a complete overhaul for BoxNation. Or alternatively, the sale of stock events to the highest bidder.

All will be revealed in the coming weeks.

BOXNATION HISTORY

July 2011 – Soft launch.

September 2011. Full launch. (Walsh vs Appleby).

December 2011. Hits Virgin Media.

2012. App launched.

2013. BT on board.

2017. Hits BT Sport package.

2018. Joins forces with Top Rank.

2019/2020. Future uncertain.