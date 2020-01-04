Philippines prospect Charly Suarez to return on February 2nd

RINGSIDE

Philippines star Charly Suarez will make a concerted attack on the world rankings in 2020, commencing with a professional bout in Manila on Feb 2.

He is scheduled to meet the credible Dave Barlas – who has won 5 of 6 previous bouts. The match will mark only the fourth appearance of the heralded fighter in the ring as a professional.

Suarez is perhaps the Philippines’ most celebrated amateur boxer in recent years, and now at the age of 31, has finally decided to turn his talents to the pro arena.

The freakishly talented fighter realises that he will need quick wins and regional titles to rocket into world contention, and tackles his Feb 2 assignment with an unblemished 3 and 0 record. Impressively, all three wins thus far have ended in early stoppage.

Those that have witnessed the Philippines champion in his amateur form say that not only will Suarez transition seamlessly to the pros, but he will inevitably reign as one of Asia’s best fighters.

Blessed with tremendous hand and foot speed, Suarez has incisive power that he applies almost intuitively. His years of competing as a top level amateur have clearly honed a ring IQ that will allow him to climb the ranks in search of world honours.

He famously fought Vasyl Lomachenko some years back on three days’ notice whilst carrying a significant shoulder injury. Those who saw the bout earmarked the young Filipino as a future world aspirant.

Charly Suarez starred for the World Team in a Victory 8 exhibition contest in Hanoi, where he competed in the greatest match up that Vietnam has ever seen.

Cheered on by a crowd of 25,000 people, Suarez fought a high skills chess match with the outstanding local Nguyen Van Hai, and both boxers went on to score SEA Games medals. Charly Suarez led the Philippines team and won Gold in the 60kg division.

Victory 8 promotions have a huge opinion of Suarez, and are trying to secure this amazing talent for a big fight in HCMC in April. They have indicated that news on this will be available in coming weeks.