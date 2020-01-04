EXPLAINED: Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2 UK PPV record confusion

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Confusion reigned on Saturday as Pay-Per-View numbers for Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2 on December 7 in Saudi Arabia were rounded down.

Official figures released on Friday of 1.54m on Sky Sports Box Office were suddenly amended by the British Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB).

Initially, it was thought the Ruiz Jr. rematch had overtaken Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 by a mere 8,000 buys. It’s since been revealed Joshua vs Ruiz 2 eventually did, but only a week later.

According to BARB, Joshua vs Ruiz 2 made only 1.28m purchases on fight night as 256,000 of the buys were recorded the following week.

Therefore, the event currently lies in third place on the all-time British platform list on event date purchases.

Joshua vs Klitschko remains ahead on 1.53m. The second place is taken by Joseph Parker’s effort opposite AJ in March 2018 at 1.45m.

Overall, though, Joshua has slightly extended his own benchmark at the top.

The numbers are the sole plus to the UK market in a terrible year. UK PPV has been dying a slow death in 2019.

Figures have been the worst for some time as Joshua campaigned on DAZN and fought outside of his home all year.

In Joshua’s place, the likes of Dillian Whyte, Josh Taylor, and Luke Campbell have struggled to hit 300k buys.

Even a YouTube offering of two presenters with millions of followers only saw 216k forked out the £10 to watch.

A return to the UK in the coming spring against Kubrat Pulev will now be critical for Joshua’s future on Pay-Per-View.







TOP 1o UK Pay-Per-Views (All time)

1/ 7 December 2019 – Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua II

(Sky Box Office) 1.54m (including later purchases)

2/ 29 April 2017 – Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

(Sky Box Office) 1.53m

3/ 31 March 2018 – Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker

(Sky Box Office) 1.45m

4/ 2 July 2011 – Wladimir Klitschko vs David Haye

(Sky Box Office) 1.17m

5/ 8 December 2007 – Floyd Mayweather vs Ricky Hatton

(Sky Box Office) 1.15m

6/ 22 September 2018 – Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin

(Sky Box Office) 1.11m

7/ 26 August 2017 – Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

(Sky Box Office) 1.007m

8/ 2 May 2015 – Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao

(Sky Box Office) 1m

9/ May 2009 – Manny Pacquiao vs Ricky Hatton

(Sky Box Office) 900k

10/ March 2017 – David Haye vs Tony Bellew

(Sky Box Office) 890k