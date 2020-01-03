Maureen Shea discussing forthcoming clash at Gulfstream Park

RINGSIDE

Former two-time world champion, Maureen Shea talks about her upcoming fight on Friday night, January 17th at Gulfstream Park and Casino in Halandale, Florida.

Professional Boxing kicks off 2020 in South Florida on Friday, January 17 at 6 pm, as BAD Promotions in association with ChampionsHeart Promotions proudly present its inaugural event “Only The Strong Survive”.

A night of world-class boxing at Hallandale Park & Casino in the Sports of King Theater, a unique and intimate venue for a night of world-class boxing with proceeds going to the local Breast Cancer Organization.

Tickets for “Only The Strong Survive” are on sale now. They cost $50, $75, $100, Sofa Loungers $1500 seat up to 3-4 people, 10 VIP Tables, including 4 Premier Elevated Ringside VIP tables starting at $2200 and seat 8. Tickets are available through Badpromotions.com

“Only The Strong Survive” will feature former two-time world Champion Maureen Shea 28-2-1, 12 KOs who makes her South Florida Debut and continues to make noise in the bantamweight division as she makes strides towards regaining her World Titles.



Former BKB Middleweight Champion, & elite contender David “King” Estrada 29-6(, 19 KOs makes his return to the ring and South Florida in a 6 round attraction. .

The main attraction will feature red hot undefeated Light Heavyweight and local hero from Davie Florida Blake Davis 4-0, 2 KOs as he makes his much-anticipated return to the ring and his debut under BAD PROMOTIONS.

Former UM basketball player & Undefeated Heavyweight 6’10” Raphael Akpejiori 5-0, 5 KOs looks to continue his KO streak, along with Cuban Amateur standout Heavyweight Anthony “White Chocolate” Martinez 6-1, 5 KOs

Also on the card, 18-year-old Daniel “The Brazilian Kid” Figueiredo 1-0 makes his debut under BAD PROMOTIONS. Former Amateur standout Gaspard “Sweet Feet” Pierre, and Maxi Mussio will be making their Pro Debuts. Also in action, Princeton NJ native, Phillip Jean Seide.

Gulfstream Park & Casino is located at 901 Federal Hwy in Hallandale Beach Florida, the FIRST BELL will RING at 7 PM in the beautiful Sports of King Theater on the second floor. Doors Open at 6 PM.