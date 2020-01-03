The boxer who knocked out his OWN FATHER in a professional contest

WBN Staff

Dutchman Harry Duiven Jr. gained notoriety in 2006 for a special occurrence which is extremely rare to see in the fighting world.

Nevermind boxing brothers or cousins as we see of late with the Klitschko’s or the Fury’s, Duiven actually fought his own FATHER fourteen years ago.

Just 19 years of age at the time, Duiven had been a professional for some two years. He lost one fight from his six bouts against a young Carlos Takam that same year.

Booked to appear at the Box-Tempel in Weissensee, Duiven was let down by his scheduled foe. His team at the arena, which included father Harry Sr., didn’t want it to be a wasted journey.

As it happened, Senior, 39, had dipped his toes into the pro ranks for a one-off showdown the year previously. So instead of sending his boy home disappointed, the elder Duiven decided to put himself forward to officials.

Duiven offered to face his offspring just three days before Christmas.

Weighing in at 304 pounds, amazingly Harry Sr. was given clearance to battle his 228-pound son. As it turned out, and complete with ringside wincing, Senior was knocked out by his own flesh and blood.

The exchange between father and son is thought to have been a one-of-a-kind occurrence in the sport.

Whilst Senior would never fight again after taking a beating from his child, Junior went on to fight 16 more times as a prizefighter.

RETIREMENT

Retiring in 2011 with a first-round KO victory, Duiven also tried his hand at MMA. By then, Junior had already secured his place in history.

Unfortunately for his family, it came at the expense of a beatdown for his dad.

Losing twice in the octagon, Duiven Jr. subsequently retired in 2013.

The Zwolle man was then slated for a comeback to boxing against Rob Broughton in 2015, but the encounter was canceled and never rearranged.

Despite attempts to gain footage of the contest, WBN believes no clips may be in existence.