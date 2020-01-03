Adam Smith SAVAGELY trolled for ‘What a Year on Sky Sports!’ statement

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith faced a mass backlash from fans for an end of the year statement regarding programming over the last twelve months.

The man behind the decision to focus solely on Matchroom Boxing after previously working with all the top British promoters gave a toast to 2020 on social media recently.

Smith stated: “What a year it’s been for boxing on Sky Sports, rounded off with AJ regaining the Heavyweight title.

“We also reached new audiences, with over 28 million views of (YouTube fight) on Sky Sports’ YouTube, Twitter & Instagram channels. Bring on 2020!”

Those words were almost immediately greeted with disgruntled UK fans giving Smith a piece of their mind.

To most of them, the standard of UK shows has dropped rapidly of late as Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn focuses more on pleasing DAZN in the United States.

Many also criticized the decision by Smith to mention a fight containing two YouTubers as a yearly highlight for Sky.

The comments were brutal and relentless with very few glowing replies to the post.

“2019 has been your worst in many years the fact that you’ve mentioned two YouTubers fighting as a highlight of your coverage says it all. Eddie is DAZN first.” – @brismy8

“The standard of Sky shows are the worst in a long time. Any half-decent fight is PPV. Sky can get in the 🚮

“No wonder so many illegally stream bcos the content is not worth paying for!!” – @hurrymartyn

“Adam, I’m a BBBofC trainer & manager. I pay for @SkySports as in my chosen second profession I feel I must but will honestly say I feel mugged off by the s**** Sky delivered in 2019. PPV is a con & hardly anything trickles down to lower level. Your tweet is bulls*** & you know it.” – @RichieShadow

“And your commentary makes us all put the events on mute.” – @averageschnook

“Worst year in the last 6 IMO, @SkySportsBoxing need to ditch their exclusive deal with @MatchroomBoxing and purchase shows on their merit.

“Undercards are weaker and weaker every show.” – @StevenWTheGreat

“Yes, a great year with you increasing PPV price, serving up dross non-PPV shows. It’s one of many reasons (not all boxing related) that I’m canceling subscription in the new year.” – @Chris_Healy

“Without a doubt the worst year I can remember. It’s nearly put me off the sport.” – @Luca_WFC

“It was a poor year average at best Adam one of your highlights was a fight between Youtubers was it?

“Hang your head in shame. Time for a serious shake-up at Sky Boxing IMO.” – @PRJOE90







2020

Sky is hoping the return of Anthony Joshua to British shores will go some way to appeasing the fans as an expected clash in London nears opposite Kubrat Pulev.

Dillian Whyte should remain a big draw after being cleared of wrongdoing over a drug test. Whilst David Allen and Kell Brook are back in action.

Add to that the likes of Josh Kelly, Lawrence Okolie and Conor Benn and Smith will have plenty to focus on in the coming months.