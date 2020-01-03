Abass Baraou, Sophie Alisch feature on Sauerland/Universum Jan 25 joint event

RINGSIDE

📷Team Sauerland

Two of Team Sauerland’s most exciting talents Abass Baraou (8-0, 5 KOs) and Sophie Alisch (5-0, 1 KO) step back into the squared circle on January 25th in Hamburg, in a historic evening that will see Germany’s oldest promoters Team Sauerland and Universum co-promote a show for the first time in history.

Baraou enjoyed a fruitful 2019 claiming four victories, including wins over former World Champions Carlos Molina and Ali Funeka, he also won the WBC International Super Welterweight title and made his International and UK debuts, claiming stoppage victories over Abdelghani Saber in Dubai and John O’Donnell in London.

The unbeaten 25-year-old, ranked number 9 in the IBF world rankings and number 15 with the WBC, is hoping to use the January fight as a springboard to another successful year as he looks to push himself into world title contention.

Also returning to action is highly rated 18-year-old prospect Sophie Alisch. Alisch claimed five victories in her first year in the professional ranks and caught the fans attention with her slick skills and aggressive style.

“This show will be pure fireworks and sets the bar for 2020,” said Team Sauerland promoter Nisse Sauerland. “Whenever the countries two biggest and oldest promoters combine forces to send their best into the ring, it is great news for German boxing and the fans.

“We will see three hours of high level boxing on SPORT1 and I am sure Abass and Sophie will once again demonstrate their great skills and huge potential!”

Also on the card is IBO International Super Lightweight Champion Artem Harutyunyan (8-0, 5 KOs), Robert Harutyunyan (8-0-1, 3 KOs) and James Kraft (16-0-1, 9 KOs). Further fights and opponents will be announced shortly.

All the action from the Work Your Champ Arena will be broadcast live on SPORT1.