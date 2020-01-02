Split-T quintet make ESPN Top Prospect shortlist for 2019

RINGSIDE

Last week, Dan Rafael of ESPN.com put out his annual Top Prospect list, and five boxers who are managed by Split-T Management were acknowledged as being some of the elite young boxers in the world.

Coming in at number-10 was 2016 United States Olympian Charles Conwell. The 22 year-old Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) went 2-0 in 2019 as he won the USBA Junior Middleweight title and defended it once. Those two wins catapulted Conwell to a number-11 ranking by the IBF. Conwell is promoted by DiBella Entertainment.

Abraham Nova checked in at number-12 on the list. Nova, 25 years-old of Albany, New York has a record of 17-0 with 13 knockouts. Nova went 3-0 with three knockouts in 2019, which included winning the NABA Super Featherweight title with a 1st round stoppage over Luis Renaldo Castillo (20-3). Nova is ranked number-seven in both the WBA and WBO. Nova just signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, and will be in action on January 18th in Verona, New York.

Brian Ceballo of New York made the honorable mention list. Ceballo, 25 years old is 11-0 with six knockouts, had a breakout 2019 by going 3-0. He had a flawless performance on June 8th when he won an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Bakhtiyar Eyubov at Madison Square Garden. Ceballo is signed with 360 Promotions.

Diego Pacheco of Los Angeles was very busy in 2019. The 18 year-old super middleweight fought seven times in the calendar year to raise his mark to 8-0 with seven knockouts. In those wins, Pacheco defeated four undefeated fighters in places such as The Forum in Inglewood, California, Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and on the Ruiz – Joshua II card in Saudi Arabia. Pacheco is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

27 year-old heavyweight Stephan Shaw was also an honorable mention. Shaw of Saint Louis went 3-0 with three impressive knockouts, which included a stoppage over over one-time prospect Donovan Dennis, Willie Jake Jr. and Gregory Corbin. Those wins raised Shaw’s perfect mark to 13-0 with 10 knockouts. Shaw is promoted by DiBella Entertainment.

“We are honored to have five of our clients in the top-25. These accolades are the result of the talent and extreme hard work of our clients. For them being on the list, it further validates our analytics, our extensive scouting system, and the hard work of every member of Split-T Management. They include Otha Jones, Tim VanNewhouse and myself as we spend countless hours scouting amateur boxers in the last few years. Our continued presence on this list makes it all worthwhile,” said David McWater, CEO of Split-T Management.