Flood of votes sees Fighter of the Year 2019 winner become a formality

Voting for WBN Fighter of the Year 2019 has completely turned around in the last week. One fighter now looks certain to take the crown.

With over TWO THOUSAND fans choosing Manny Pacquiao at their best over the last twelve months in the last week alone, the Filipino legend is way out in front.

Canelo Alvarez comes next before Naoya Inoue. Barring a miracle, neither will get near to Pacquiao.

There are just five days left until the official announcement of who follows the 2018 winner Tyson Fury.

The Top Seven:

ERROL SPENCE JR.

The current unified welterweight champion defeated Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter. This cemented his place as one of the best pound for pound fighters on the planet. Spence’s latter fight with Porter will go down as one of the greatest in 2019.

CANELO

On the back of beating Gennady Golovkin controversially in 2018, Canelo went on to further unify at middleweight. The P4P #1 then defeated Sergio Kovalev at 175 pounds. Canelo is now one of just a few Mexican fighters to win world titles in four weight divisions.

MANNY PACQUIAO

The ‘Pacman’ returned to the forefront big time in 2019. After a couple of years in the wilderness on the back of losing to Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao came back with a vengeance. Wins over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman proved life can begin at 40 for some.

DEONTAY WILDER

‘The Bronze Bomber’ built on his draw with Fury in December with two stunning knockouts. Dominic Breazeale was dispatched in a round before Luis Ortiz even more convincingly than the first. Wilder’s ten world title defenses and all-round excitement mean the American now the number one heavyweight in the world.







ANTHONY JOSHUA

Back holding all the aces at 200 pounds plus after capitulating badly against Andy Ruiz Jr. in June, redemption was certainly sweet for Anthony Joshua. Boxing his way to a victory against a massively overweight Ruiz in their rematch means Joshua is once again clutching four world titles.

NAOYA INOUE

What a year for Naoya Inoue. Knockout after knockout and impressive performance in the WBSS was followed up by a legacy-altering match-up with Nonito Donaire. The pair went hell-for-leather in a bid to claim the Ali Trophy, with Inoue coming out on top to the delight of his home crowd.

JUAN ESTRADA

Mexcian hero Juan Estrada defeated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2019 to become a two-weight world champion.

NOTE: Josh Taylor votes no longer count as he was removed from the poll.

Voting ends on Jan 7, 2020.