Wilder vs Fury II tag won’t please Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Praise of the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch won’t be music to the ears of unified champ Anthony Joshua or handler Eddie Hearn.

Lineal champion Fury has been backed to take WBC heavyweight title-holder Wilder’s crown after their next bout was officially confirmed.

Wilder vs Fury II will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on February 22.

Promoter Frank Warren discussed the showdown recently, dismissing Joshua as the third-rated top division puncher.

Joshua and Hearn will certainly not be pleased with Warren tagging the fight the biggest 200 pounds plus collision since the 1990s.

“This is a massive fight,” stated Warren. “This one is between two undefeated fighters. They are the number one and number two in the world.

“These are the two best heavyweights in the world. They had a fantastic fight first time around and, for the fans, it doesn’t get any better.”

PPV

After predictions of 2 million Pay-Per-View buys from co-promoter Bob Arum, Warren is buzzing to have the focus back on his man after Joshua fought Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia.

“It has got to be up there, hasn’t it? It is the biggest heavyweight fight, in my estimation, since Lennox Lewis fought Evander Holyfield.

“This is the consummate boxer against a guy who is the most dangerous puncher in the last 30 years. At any stage, any second of the fight, Wilder can pull a big punch out.

“It was a very exciting spectacle just over a year ago due to it having the most dramatic last round of any fight in recent years.

Hall of Famer Warren is now backing Fury to be in far better condition this time around.

“In the first fight, Tyson came into it having dropped eleven stone over a six-month period. Going into this fight he is absolutely spot-on with his weight.

“He is just training for the fight, rather than training to lose weight.”







LEWIS vs TYSON

Credited with bringing Fury back into the world heavyweight fold in 2018 and into his original collision with Wilder, Warren is working with Arum to make the return an even bigger spectacle.

Arum has lined up a host of personal appearances for Fury on all the major ESPN shows. This is in order to fully give the fight every effort to match those PPV projections.

Should Wilder vs Fury II get anywhere near 2m, it will be the best-selling since Lewis vs Mike Tyson back in 2002.

Tickets are on sale NOW. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.