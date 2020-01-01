Tyson Fury bids to get Eye of the Tiger back for Deontay Wilder rematch

WBN Staff

📸 Kronk / Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has revealed his intentions to build from the ground up when ‘The Gypsy King’ links up with Sugarhill Steward later this month.

The 30 year-old is preparing to challenge Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship for a second time after the pair fought out a draw thirteen months ago.

Fury will be competing in his third world title bout and decided to make a change after five outings with Ben Davison.

Steward comes in after the pair briefly worked together when Fury was the English champion a decade ago.

Wanting to get back his Eye of the Tiger mentality, as a result, Fury is starting from scratch.

“We’re going to go back to basics,” Fury said on ESPN’s College GameDay. “I trained with SugarHill Steward back in 2010. We got on like a house on fire.

On Davison and previously working with uncle Peter Fury, he added: “I was going a little bit stale, repetitive, doing the same things day in, day out for years. I needed a change.”

Speaking to WBN last month, Steward outlined how the link-up came about.

“We worked a lot, what 10 years ago now,” Steward told WBN. “Tyson was living with me and Emmanuel for about a month.

“He also spent time in training camp with Wladimir Klitschko in Austria. That’s when we worked. But we had a great relationship, a great training method and everything else.

“Obviously, you know he called me. So he wants to be back doing some technical things like how Emanuel did it and myself.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.