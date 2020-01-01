EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Joshua trainer talks Tyson Fury Brit clash, makes Deontay Wilder II prediction

Phil Jay

Angel Fernandez, new trainer of Anthony Joshua, rounds off his exclusive interview with WBN by airing his views on a potential clash with Tyson Fury.

Joshua has renewed vigor following his redemption win over Andy Ruiz Jr. and could now be in line to face the winner of Fury’s rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Fury battles Wilder for a second time in Las Vegas on February 22nd, with Fernandez seeing the Briton coming out on top.

“I think Fury’s going to win,” Fernandez exclusively told World Boxing News. “He’s going to take it this time because one thing with Wilder, you have to switch on for twelve rounds.

“In Wilder’s last fight, Ortiz paid for that. The moment he slowed down, he just walked into that right hand and that also happened to Fury last time.

“Despite the knockdowns, I believe Fury won that first fight. I think this time Fury will definitely be better prepared and more focused. He has to try to get that WBC (belt).

“Fury realistically should’ve been WBC champion anyway, but I think this time he’ll definitely get that title back to the UK.”

On the prospect of Fury returning triumphantly to British shores and agreeing to an all-UK super-fight with Joshua for all the divisional marbles, Fernandez is licking his lips.

Fernandez could then find himself in the position of needing a tactical rejig as AJ would certainly go into any Fury bout as the firm underdog.

Discussing Joshua’s chances against Fury, Fernandez is ready for the challenge.

“I’m not going to tell you the way he beats Fury but only how I see it,” he explained. “Joshua – after this fight with Ruiz Jr. – is a new beginning. I believe that he’s a new man.

“He’s done a lot of things people said he would not be able to do. Used his footwork, the movement and technically he was great. He proved a lot of people wrong on December 7th.

“I believe Joshua, as time goes, will be much improved. He’s now a better fighter technically, and overall defensively.

“It will be a very interesting fight between the two. And again, for the British public to have two British boxers holding the whole titles in the heavyweight division, how good will that be?”







TRILOGY

A trilogy encounter between Wilder and Fury was originally thought to be blocking Joshua’s path to the winner. This proved not to be the case in a recent admission by promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum.

Should Fury win next month, though, Wilder is almost certain to call for a rematch. A loss for ‘The Gypsy King’ means Fury could conceivably walk away and face Joshua anyway.

This is due to an agreement between Wilder and Fury that the loser holds the first call on the third meeting – albeit with a lesser 40 percent split.