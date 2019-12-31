Top Rank lose out in IBF purse bid for Artur Beterbiev vs Meng Fanlong

RINGSIDE

Details of the purse bid have been released by the IBF for what should be the first defense by unified title holder Artur Beterbiev.

The Russian defeated Oleksandr Gvozdyk to add the WBC version to his red strap and now faces a mandatory against Meng Fanlong.

In a statement, the IBF reveal details to WBN:

The purse bid for the IBF Light Heavyweight mandatory title defense between Champion Artur Beterbiev and Challenger Meng Fanlong took place on December 30, 2019, at 12:00 PM at the IBF headquarters in Springfield, NJ.

Rejoy Group won bidding $1,900,000.00 for the bout against Top Rank’s bid of $1,315,000.00.

The boxing event must be scheduled to take place not less than 28 days and not more than 90 days from the date of the bid award, unless a different date is agreed to in writing by the boxers and/or approved by the Championships Committee.