Promotional free agent Sullivan Barrera eyes clash with Marcus Browne

RINGSIDE

Sullivan Barrera is 100% healthy and ready to return to the ring.

The former Cuban amateur standout has fought through a torn labrum and rotator cuff the past few years but is now 100% healed after having surgery over the summer and is looking to make a final run in the light heavyweight division.

“He had surgery to repair his rotator cuff and torn labrum in August. He has been back in the gym working and is ready to go. He is a promotional free agent so he can fight with anyone,” said his manager Luis Molina. “Marcus Browne is coming off of a loss and so is Sully. This next fight will be a make or break fight for Sully and Browne needs to get back in the mix too so I think it would be a perfect fight for both of them.”

Barrera has fought several of the top names at 175. Fighters such as Andre Ward, Dmitry Bivol, Joe Smith Jr. and Jesse Hart are all on his resume. While he hasn’t won all of his big fights, he is a proven television friendly action fighter.

With his shoulder fully healed, Barrera believes that he will prove that he still has a lot left in the tank. A lot of critics have written him off and he is using that negativity to fuel his comeback.

“A lot of people say I am too old but I know what I can do. I wasn’t 100% the past few fights. People haven’t seen the best Sully B in a long time. I just need one more chance to step in the ring and prove it. If I am so old and past it then I am sure Browne’s people will have no problem making the fight,” said Barrera.