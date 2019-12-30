Tyson Fury doesn’t hold back, verbally bashes ‘Big Dosser’ Deontay Wilder

WBN Staff

Tyson Fury is already in fight mode after the recent announcement of his World Boxing Council heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder.

‘The Gypsy King’ has given Wilder both barrels ahead of their eagerly-anticipated Las Vegas blockbuster on February 22nd.

Fury has also accused Wilder of being scared to be near him after refusing to attend any public appearances over the weekend.

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” said Fury. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years.

“This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!

“He’s not turned up to any of the media events. Blagging he’s got the flu because he doesn’t want to be in the same room as me because I’ll take him to school.

“His management team is afraid to put Deontay Wilder in the same room as Tyson Fury. Facts.

“Keep him away Al (Haymon, promoter). Keep him away Shelly (Finkel, co-manager). And Keep him away his trainer (Jay Deas). Keep him away his wife (Telli Swift).

“Deontay, what a little b**** you’ve become. You can’t even come and see me. Be face-to-face with me on camera because you’d be humiliated and took to school.

“Watch me knock out Deontay Wilder – AKA The Big Dosser!”

Wilder has been widely muted since a short social media post on the fight.

“After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly.

“I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February,” said Wilder.

TICKETS

The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

Tickets are on sale NOW. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.