Wilder vs Fury II deal agreed ONE YEAR ago, TRILOGY NOT inevitable

WILDER vs FURY II: A deal between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury was on the table prior to the latter negating on an original deal to sign with Top Rank.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed what was rumored all year, that all sides discussed delaying the second fight for a full twelve months.

“This fight was made for last year before Tyson’s deal with ESPN came along,” said Warren. “While it might have been a frustrating wait for the fans, the upside is that it is a much bigger fight now. This is due to Tyson’s ever-increasing profile in the USA.

Projections for an initial May 18 clash on Showtime didn’t meet the Pay-Per-View standards. This pushed Fury to sign with Top Rank and seeking to build his name.

Those involved knew the clash could be much bigger. They then decided to thrash out a contract which included an option for a third fight.

A trilogy was thought to be set in stone by some. Although Warren has since revealed that only the loser can seek to make it happen. In a nutshell, whoever wins is at the mercy of the other.

If there’s another draw, then obviously we will have Wilder vs Fury III.

Should Wilder win, Fury can then bring the American to UK shores for a third meeting. The only stipulation is Fury would have to give the lion’s share of the purse to ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

A split of 60-40 for the second bout victor has been placed in the current deal.

If Fury wins, it’s more likely than not a third installment would head back to Las Vegas or even New York, should Wilder instigate a switch.

There’s also the slight chance the fighter who walks away without the green and gold strap is pursued by Anthony Joshua with a WBC mandatory due for the other.

This scenario is only probable in the event Fury drops a first career reverse. Eddie Hearn would no doubt offer big bucks for a UK Joshua vs Fury showdown – win or lose.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay





