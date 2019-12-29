Tyson Fury explains why 8-year-old son Prince won’t box yet despite talent

Phil Jay

Ex-heavyweight champion Tyson Fury comes from a long line of fighting men, a family tradition that doesn’t seem likely to stop with himself.

Now, eight-year-old son Prince Fury is getting the bug after witnessing hours of his father’s training in recent years.

Prince was too young when Fury won the world titles from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. But since Fury made his ominous return in 2017, Prince has been able to see his dad’s progression.

It seems the youngster already holds developing talent, adopted from his bloodline, something Fury is initially wary of.

Fury wants his son to ease off for now and won’t encourage him at the moment, due to the fact he might burn out too quickly.

Speaking during a documentary series for his WBC title rematch with Deontay Wilder on February 22nd, ‘The Gypsy King’ says letting Prince off the leash now could lead to him packing up the sport before his teenage years.

“If he started now, boxing, by the time he got to eleven or twelve he’d be sick of it,” explained Fury during ‘Real Time’ – Episode 2.

Fighting is in the Fury family DNA. And be it pro wrestling or boxing, @Tyson_Fury’s 8-year-old son Prince already shows a love for his dad’s craft.#WilderFury2: Real Time – Ep. 2 ➡️ https://t.co/ryPJNVZADT pic.twitter.com/s60JTrx7zM — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 29, 2019

The fact that most of Fury’s brothers, cousins, uncles – and even his own father John – boxed or fought in bareknuckle bouts, it may prove a tough ask for Tyson.

“But who am I to kill somebody’s dream? – Nobody killed my dream,” he admitted.







FAMILY

Named by John after Mike Tyson during his amazing 1980’s rise to become the youngest top division ruler of all time, Fury had boxing instilled in him from day one.

Cousin Hughie is a contender, whilst younger brother Tommy has just embarked on his career under promoter Frank Warren.

Others in the family included Dempsey Fury, Phill Fury, and Young Fury. All of whom have graced the ring professionally in recent years.

Prince could conceivably begin his own run in the sport before Tyson retires. A move that could keep up the tradition of dads in the corners of their Fury fighting sons.