Ideal opponent emerges for inevitable Wladimir Klitschko comeback

Wladimir Klitschko continues to test the comeback waters ahead of possible clashes with the big three heavyweights in the sport.

Recently putting out the feelers in a trio of social media posts, Klitschko is looking into potential blockbuster battles with old foes Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, plus WBC ruler Deontay Wilder.

Should Klitschko make a return at 44 years old (turning that age in March) during the first quarter of 2020, a warm-up must be the order of the day.

Not only are Joshua, Fury, and Wilder tied up for the immediate future. But most of the top contenders would almost certainly be reluctant to step in with Klitschko without seeing where he’s at following an almost three-year absence.

The likes of Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin, and Michael Hunter would be present on any shortlist. That’s if Klitschko signs with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN. But there is one annoyance who should be taken care of before anyone else.

That man is Shannon Briggs.

‘The Cannon’ has been stalking Klitschko for years. Evident are several comical videos posted on Instagram and other platforms over the years.

From a food fight to gym shoe-throwing incidents, culminating in a Laurel and Hardy style boat chase. The pair have enjoyed a weird relationship over the years.

Therefore, with Briggs remaining hopeful of landing one more shot at the big time and Klitschko needing to gauge his current level, the clash makes complete sense.

Forget the fact that Briggs just turned 48 as the American has always been in magnificent shape and takes good care of himself. Add to that the fact DAZN is currently pushing YouTubers fighting on their service and it seems anything goes.

THREE-FIGHT PLAN

Klitschko vs Briggs in a US state craving a big boxing event could be the order of the day for the coming first quarter of the new decade.







A good win for ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ could push him nicely towards those three understudies to Joshua, Wilder, and Fury. Eventually, this could mean Klitschko faces…most likely AJ by the end of 2020.

That three-fight deal is just sitting on a desk in the DAZN offices. It’s waiting for the time Klitschko feels the need to grab his pen.

Should he do so, an ideal opponent with firm crosshairs fixed on the three-time world champion patiently lies in wait.

