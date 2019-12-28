Maureen Shea, David Estrada feature on January 17 bill at Hallandale

RINGSIDE

Professional Boxing kicks off 2020 in South Florida on Friday, January 17 at 6 pm, as BAD Promotions in association with ChampionsHeart Promotions proudly present its inaugural event “Only The Strong Survive,” a night of world-class boxing at Hallandale Park & Casino in the Sports of King Theater, a unique and intimate venue for a night of world-class boxing with proceeds going to the local Breast Cancer Organization.

Tickets for “Only The Strong Survive” are on sale now and cost $50, $75, $100, Sofa Loungers $1500 seat up to 3-4 people, 10 VIP Tables, including 4 Premier Elevated Ringside VIP tables starting at $2200 and seat 8. Tickets are available through EventBright.com, link below.

“Only The Strong Survive” will feature former two-time world Champion Maureen Shea 28-2-1, 12 KOs who makes her South Florida Debut and continues to make noise in the bantamweight division as she makes strides towards regaining her World Titles.

Former BKB Middleweight Champion, & elite contender David “King” Estrada 29-6(, 19 KOs makes his return to the ring and South Florida in a 6 round attraction. Estrada, who is always entertaining has battled against the likes of the best of boxing in Shane Mosley, Kermit Cintron, Andre Berto, Luis Abregu and Jesus Soto Karass.

The main attraction will feature red hot undefeated Light Heavyweight and local hero from Davie Florida Blake Davis 4-0, 2 KOs as he makes his much-anticipated return to the ring and his debut under BAD PROMOTIONS. Davis the former amateur standout and Ringside World Champion, is looking to make a big statement for his beloved South Florida fanbase.

Former UM basketball player & Undefeated Heavyweight 6’10” Raphael Akpejiori 5-0, 5 KOs looks to continue his KO streak, along with Cuban Amateur standout Heavyweight Anthony “White Chocolate” Martinez 6-1, 5 KOs

Also on the card, 18-year-old Daniel “The Brazilian Kid” Figueiredo 1-0 makes his debut under BAD PROMOTIONS. Former Amateur standout Gaspard “Sweet Feet” Pierre, and Maxi Mussio will be making their Pro Debuts. Also in action, Princeton NJ native, Phillip Jean Seide.

Hallandale Park & Casino is located at 901 Federal Hwy in Hallandale Beach Florida, the FIRST BELL will RING at 7 PM in the beautiful Sports of King Theater on the second floor. Doors Open at 6 PM.

Tickets available atÂ EventBright.com or by calling 954-903-1844