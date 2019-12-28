Jeyvier Cintron works out in Japan head of world title shot

RINGSIDE

📷PRBBP

The WBO #1 ranked at 115 pounds, Jeyvier Cintrón, worked today for the Japanese media en route to his bout on Tuesday, December 31, when he challenged Kazuto Ioka, the 115 pounds WBO champion, at the Ota-City General Gymnasyum in Tokío, Japan.

“We are working comfortably, we are doing well with the weight and training to complete what we need for when the day of the weighing arrives,” said Cintron (11-0 1ND, 5 kos), the first Puerto Rican boxer to participate in two Olympic Games (2012 and 2016), who worked with his trainer Iván “Iron Boy” Calderón, also trainer Alfonso “Ury” Ramos and his father and former boxer Javier “Perrito” Cintrón. “I feel very good, waiting for the fight to come.”

The Puerto Rican fighter won the right to challenge Ioka (24-2, 14 kos) when he defeated Japan’s Koki Eto by unanimous decision in August in a world elimination fight. This will be the fourth bout of 2019 for Cintron, who debuted in 2017.

His trainer and former world champion at 105 and 108 pounds, Ivan Calderón said that “Jeyvier is comfortable in his work, in weight, well motivated. And what remains is that the bell rings and that Jeyvier demonstrates the skills he has.”

Ioka is the first Japanese to be crowned world champion in four divisions (105, 108, 112 and 115 pounds). The monarch won the WBO belt at 115 pounds when he defeated Filipino Aston Palicte by TKO in 10 rounds in June when faced for the vacant belt.