Ernesto Delgadillo vs Jade Bornea for vacant NABF strap on Jan 30

Three days prior to Super Bowl LIV, Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, in association with Sanman Boxing, will present its first RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event of 2020, Thursday night, January 30, at Legends Casino and Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Unbeaten Ernesto Delgadillo (11-0-2, 2 KOs) will battle undefeated Jade “Hurricane” Bornea (14-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super flyweight title in the 10-round main event.

Delgadillo, fighting out of Dallas, is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) United States super flyweight and Texas State flyweight titlist.

Rated No. 10 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 15 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), Bornea is a former IBF Youth World champion, as well as the latest member of a new wave of gifted Filipino fighters.

Delgadillo will be in action for the first time since the summer of 2018, when he won a 10-round decision over 10-1 Nate Green. “I am excited to be fighting for the NABF super flyweight title on UFC FIGHT PASS,” Delgadlillo said. “On January 30th, I’ll be in the best shape of my career, and bring that belt back to Dallas with me to prove that I belong in there with the very best of the division.”

Bornea will be making his United States debut having fought exclusively as a professional at home in the Philippines. “I want to thank my promoter, Sanman, Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and UFC FIGHT PASS for this opportunity,” Bornea commented. “I have been training for three months and have no excuses. I am ready to show the world my abilities and come January 30th, I’m going to make a statement to all super flyweights.”

“The 115-pound weight class has always been my favorite division,” RJJ Boxing’s veteran matchmaker Guy Taylor added. “Last year, we opened up UFC FIGHT PASS with a WBO super flyweight (115 lbs.) world title ‘Eliminator’ and almost a year to the day later, we are opening up 2020 with an NABF super flyweight title fight. The winner of this intriguing match-up will solidify himself as a new face of the super flyweight division.”

Undefeated Mexican knockout artist, rising star Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (20-0, 16 KOs) will put his WBC USNBC Silver welterweight title on the line against his Brazilian challenger, Victor “La Amenza” Jones Freitas (16-5, 10 KOs), in the 10-round, co-featured event.

Undefeated middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (11-0, 4 KOs), the Northern Ireland sensation who has become as regular on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS events, takes on Miguel Dumas (11-2, 9 KOs), of Mexico, in an 8-round bout.



A pair of undefeated Northwest prospects, light heavyweights Richard Van Sicien (7-0, 3 KOs) and Abraham Martin (5-0, 5 KOs), open the UFC FIGHT PASS segment of the evening in a 6-round match. Van Sicien is from Seattle, Oregon, Martin from Medford, Oregon, by way of Mexico.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT, first fight at 6:00 p.m. PT, and FIGHT PASS starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).