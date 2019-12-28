Boxing Nutrition: Keeping within your limits during the holiday season

RINGSIDE

The holidays are upon us. What do I do? – PART 1

1- Never go to an event or dinner hungry

2- if an afternoon or early evening event make sure to use healthy snacks that satiate appetite before the event like 2 afternoon snacks of 1 fruit and 12 almonds or a more convenient choice … 2 split nutrition packets

3- Use additional protein snack choices in the afternoon as well like a hardboiled egg or an additional 2 oz of protein with a veggie like tomato …

4- So…. Go into your holiday events and dinners satiated and semi-full … so you “nibble” on things … so that you “look” like you are participating in the holiday food frenzy ….