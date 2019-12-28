Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. 2 official Pay-Per-View figures delayed

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

The official viewing figures for the heavyweight title rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua have been delayed, World Boxing News can reveal.

Due to see a confirmation on December 21st, the numbers for that specific week have been bypassed by the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board.

Ruiz vs Joshua 2 is expected to be one of the most viewed UK Pay-Per-Views of all time. This could be the main reason for December 2 to December 8 not featuring yet.

Instead, BARB chose to post their weekly review for December 9-15 due today (December 28th).

Joshua regained four world title belts in a jab and move performance against Ruiz. This redemption followed a shocking stoppage against the Mexican-American back in June.

The pair have already agreed to a third meeting due to the fact their event is expected to reach up to and above 1.5m buys.

A rebuilding process would need to be completed first for Ruiz, who suffered the second loss of his career against Joshua.

For AJ, two mandatory defenses – both of which are expected to take place in the UK, have been laid down in the meantime.

Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk are due up next for the Briton before he hopes to face one of his career rivals in 2021.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will collide on February 22nd in Las Vegas. Then again later in the year. Dillian Whyte is expected to battle the eventual WBC title-holder by the end of February 2021.

This delay will also give Joshua the chance to fit in one voluntary battle. But giving Whyte his shot early may well mean Wilder or Fury could be made earlier.







PPV RECORD

At present, Joshua holds the top two spots in the all-time UK PPV list. Clashed with Wladimir Klitschko (1.53m) and Joseph Parker (1.45m) lead the way.

Klitschko vs David Haye (1.17m) and Floyd Mayweather vs Ricky Hatton (1.15m) lead Joshua to also claiming the fifth place for his win over Alexander Povetkin (1.11m).

UK PPV’s OVER 1m

29 April 2017 – Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Box Office) 1.53m

31 March 2018 – Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker (Sky Box Office) 1.45m

2 July 2011 – Wladimir Klitschko vs David Haye (Sky Box Office) 1.17m

8 December 2007 – Floyd Mayweather vs Ricky Hatton (Sky Box Office) 1.15m

22 September 2018 – Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin (Sky Box Office) 1.11m

26 August 2017 – Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor (Sky Box Office) 1.007m

2 May 2015 – Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao (Sky Box Office) 1m