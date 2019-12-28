Sky Sports still pursuing Amir Khan vs Kell Brook for 2020 showdown

Phil Jay

📸 SBL / Lawrence Lustig

Kell Brook could still face old rival Amir Khan in 2020, that’s if Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith has anything to do with it.

Upon confirming Brook’s return to Sheffield on February 8 of next year, Adam Smith revealed a clash with Khan remains top of his agenda for the former world champion.

‘The Special One’ is pitched in with Mark DeLuca at Sheffield Arena. It’s a clash many believe could be tricky for Brook due to his persistent inactivity.

DeLuca has lost just once in an avenged clash with ex-Contender star Walter ‘2 Guns’ Wright. At the time, the split loss came as a big shock.

Just four months on in October 2018, De Luca corrected the defeat and has since won two bouts in 2019.

Brook needs to look good in what seems to be another warm-up for bigger things. The DeLuca challenge comes the back of Sergei Rabchencko and Michael Zerafa becoming victims of the 33-year-old in contrasting style.

Rabchenko was blasted out in two by an explosive Brook in March 2018. Meanwhile, Zerafa proved a tough nut to crack nine months later.

Both bouts were pitched as stepping stones to bigger nights, which ultimately failed to materialize.

Smith now hopes a Brook win over DeLuca on Sky Sports can lead to a potential collision with Khan in the summer.

“We’re delighted to see Kell Brook back in action on Sky Sports in front of his hometown fans in Sheffield,” said Smith.

“Kell will be determined to prove he can still battle with the very best, including British rival Amir Khan. We hope he can set up a blockbuster fight for later in the year,” he added.







KING KHAN

Khan fought last fought in July when dominating the smaller Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia. The Bolton man has since taken time off.

Preparing to fight again in the first half of 2020, it seems unlikely Khan will be looking to finally give Brook the chance.

Manny Pacquiao remains the big target for Khan. Also, 33, Khan has a history of wanting to land the biggest fish possible.

Without a world title or the top profile he once had, it’s hard to see Khan accepting any advances from Eddie Hearn to secure the fight.

All will be revealed if Brook can notch at 39th career win in the New Year.