Deontay Wilder promises to ‘finish’ Tyson Fury on Feb 22 in Las Vegas

WBN Staff

📸 Sean Michael Ham / Mikey Williams

WBC heavyweight title-holder Deontay Wilder has threatened to finish Tyson Fury off when the pair collide again on February 22 in Las Vegas.

The long-awaited confirmation was made on December 27th, cementing the long-known-about rematch in ‘Sin City’.

Wilder and Fury will now go at it for a second time following an epic encounter back in December 2018.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” said Wilder. “I want to give the fans what they want to see.

“I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events. From my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy.

“Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing.

“I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

Camp has already begun for both men, who are set to fight it out for the number one position in the sport.

Fury will be with new trainer Sugarhill Steward, nephew of the late, great Manny Steward, from January. Wilder remains with long-term coach Jay Deas.







TICKETS

The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set. Undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.

Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Saturday, December 28 at 10 a.m. PT. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Wilder vs. Fury II has been highly anticipated since their first meeting. Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history. It has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch February 22.