Why Boxers Are in Love with CBD Gummies

Ringside

CBD is such an amazing product that it’s become a favorite for professional boxers. They find that CBD helps them during training, fights, and recovery.

MMA fighters all over the world are using it, and several big names have spoken up about it, including Nate Diaz who has been seen on multiple occasions using CBD during a press conference to unwind and start his recovery.

What is it about CBD gummies and other products that has boxers going wild for them? Here’s what you should know.

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol. It’s a derivative from the hemp plant that’s often used to promote health and wellness. Unlike marijuana, a cousin product, it does not have any psychoactive properties; it won’t get you high. When sold legally throughout the U.S., CBD cannot contain more than 0.3 percent THC.

It works with your body’s own endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating hormones. It’s also associated with immune responses. Adding the right dose of cannabinoids to your blood stream is believed to bring your hormones into homeostasis, curbing a number of mental and physical health problems.

CBD can be taken in a variety of forms, including CBD oil, gummies, capsules, vape juice, creams, isolate crystals, and so much more. CBD gummies are particularly popular because they taste great and can be taken discreetly wherever you are.

What CBD Gummies Can Do for Boxers

For professional and amateur boxers alike, CBD gummies are a useful tool for perfecting the art of boxing, maximizing performance, and relieving anxious thoughts. They’re extremely convenient and can be taken inconspicuously before, during, or after a workout. Let’s look at a list of major benefits of CBD for those in the boxing and MMA world.

Pain and Inflammation Relief : Boxers are known for having an extremely high pain tolerance—how else would they take hit after hit and continue to fight? Part of their secret is mastering pain relief and reducing inflammation after a workout or injury. CBD gummies deliver quick pain relief and bring down inflammation so that fighters can get back in the ring.

Relieves Anxiety : Most boxers aren’t in it for fun—they’re in it to win, and that can create significant performance anxiety. Some boxers may also experience anxiety talking to the press, attending social events, or carrying out other obligations. CBD gummies are an inconspicuous way for boxers to drop the nerves and maximize their performance in the ring.

Improves Sleep Quality : For athletes, sleep is. An essential part of maximizing their performance. During sleep, torn muscles recover, swelling goes down, bruising oxidizes, and other essential healing processes occur. Upon waking, boxers will not only feel physically healthier, but they’ll enjoy better performance. It can also help to reduce anxiety the night before a fight so they can fall asleep and fully rest up.

Addiction Treatment : Boxers are no strangers to opioid painkillers, which are terribly addictive. Many become addicted to their painkillers, requiring therapy to shake the addiction. CBD has shown promise in helping to minimize withdrawal symptoms and cravings during the addiction recovery process. Besides that, CBD is totally non addictive, so it can provide much needed pain relief without fear of addiction.

Helps Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI): There’s some research that indicates CBD might have neurogenerative properties, meaning they can help to protect a boxer from contracting TBI. After a boxer has sustained many concussions, they might develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy, one of the most severe forms of TBI. With a combination of THC and CBD, many boxers have reported improving the condition. Missing brain cells have been recreated and damaged ones have been repaired as a result of the increased cannabinoid content in the body.

CBD can help boxers in many capacities, and if you speak to one who uses CBD regularly, they’ll likely share glowing stories about why CBD is such a helpful product for them.

It’s important to note that boxers may use CBD and THC in tandem. In states where marijuana and cannabis products are legal, this is common. If you’re considering using CBD to improve your boxing career, make sure you’re using legal amounts of THC based on where you live.

Professional Endorsements for CBD

Boxers have been using CBD for years, and they often speak openly about their experiences. Many CBD companies have also sponsored MMA athletes to get more in the sport involved. With a little research, you can find glowing reviews from the professionals regarding their uses and enjoyment of CBD.

Nate Diaz is likely the most openly outspoken advocate of CBD products. He is often seen smoking a CBD joint in front of large crowds, and it’s met with much controversy. But he’s not the only one who openly speaks up about CBD. Here are a few notable reviews of CBD from professional boxers:

Shannon Briggs said in a UPI Interview: “I’ve suffered from depression since I was a kid. I’ve battled with it on and off throughout my life,” “I was prescribed Cerritos … Xanax, Zoloft. They ballooned me up to 400 pounds. I wanted to kill myself, but fortunately this plant saved my life. Why is it not being sold to the world? Big pharma must be involved. We gotta stop this. We gotta come together and save lives. CBD changed my life.”

Hans Molenkamp shared in a Telegraph Interview: “I think fighters are very aware of the effects of painkillers and what they can do to you long-term,” added Molenkamp. “I’ve been in this industry for 20 years and I’m not going to name names, but there was a very long run of athletes that were heavily addicted to painkillers that only ruined their careers, but their families and household income.”

Teogimo Lopez, Jessie “El Peligroso” Magdaleno, Ferdinand Kerobyan, Denver “The Excitement” Cuello, and other MMA champions have also put strong endorsements out there for CBD, encouraging many in the sport to give it a try. It’s no wonder that CBD has become all but mainstream in the boxing universe.