No Manny Pacquiao: The BIG problem with Errol Spence Jr’s 2020 shortlist

WBN Staff

📸 Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports

Errol Spence Jr made his comeback appearance on TV over the weekend as the unified welterweight champion named Manny Pacquiao on a two-man shortlist for his return in 2020.

Spence survived a horrific car wreck just days after defeating WBC title-holder Shawn Porter to add the green and gold strap to his IBF version.

Immediately upon giving confirmation that he will fight again and subsequently name-dropping Pacquiao and Danny Garcia, a major flaw hit the Spence plan.

Spence had said to Brian Kenny on FOX: “I already started training last week and I was feeling good. I hit the mitts and everything, ran and stuff too.

“I’m feeling good so I can continue training in 2020.

“I was back last week and I wasn’t sore or anything. It felt like I just took a long time to rest. I feel real good. It was like a miracle and a blessing from God.

“There’s nothing serious that would keep me out for a year or two or would have ended my career.

“I took some time off. Now, I think I’m rejuvenated and ready to get back in the gym. Train hard and hopefully fight one of the top fighters.

“I don’t want a tune-up fight. I want to fight Pacquiao or Danny Garcia if he wins his fight (with Ivan Redkach next month).

“I’m the top dog in the division. I am the king of the welterweight division. None of those guys wish I was back so fast, but I am back and I want to fight the top names in the division.

"Whether it's Manny Pacquiao or Terence Crawford or Danny Garcia, I want the top names. I do want to be the undisputed champion of the world."







WBC

As already stipulated, Spence has mandatories with both the WBC and IBF. In a recent ruling, the WBC stated they have an agreement with the IBF to go first.

“WBC-IBF champion Spence will first make his WBC mandatory defense against WBC No. 1 ranked Silver champion Danny Garcia of the U.S.A (if he wins).

“Spence makes his mandatory IBF defense next. WBC is waiting for Spence official medical clearance,” they explained at the time.

This means Spence has to face Kudratillo Abdukakhorov or risk losing his red belt before getting the chance to defend both titles together.

In regards to Pacquiao, the WBA are yet to lay down any formalities of their own as the Filipino continues to be linked to a second battle with Floyd Mayweather.