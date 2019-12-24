YouTuber vs FIFA Player: The Eddie Hearn Marmite trend heads to Miami

Phil Jay

It’s the debate polarizing boxing fans but one that shows no signs of stopping as Eddie Hearn confirms another installment of Pro/YouTube boxing.

An event on January 30 headlined by Demetrius Andrade has now been joined by a YouTuber vs a FIFA (PS4/Xbox) Player.

Whether Hearn listened to the fans cries to not have non-boxers topping bills or if this was the plan along, they’re back sharing the spotlight with fully-fledged professionals.

The move has already split social media down the middle.

Obviously, the younger generation who actually know who these people show immediate interest. Those who don’t spend hours watching YouTube presenters pranking or playing video games themselves are saddened by the merging.

Never-the-less, it’s happening. It will probably continue to happen as long as the money and subscriptions keep rolling in to DAZN.

Many will say, ‘it’s more eyes on the sport’ and things of that nature. The truth is, boxing has never needed the help of YouTubers in the past.

The sport would certainly continue to thrive without them too.

WBN refusing to name or even acknowledge those on the card who are not professional boxers shows you which side of the fence we are on.

Hopefully, in time, this Marmite trend which is either loved or hated fades away. Many fear it will take tragic circumstances before it does.







CARD

The rest of the ‘proper’ card sees undefeated middleweight star Demetrius Andrade defend his WBO World Middleweight championship against contender Luke Keeler.

Also featured is Tevin Farmer defending his IBF world super featherweight title against JoJo Diaz. Finally, unified world super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman puts his titles on the line against Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

DAZN presents Miami Fight Night, brought to you by Matchroom Boxing USA will be held at Meridian at Island Gardens. Meridian is a 65,000 square-foot custom-built multi-level premier live event and entertainment experience that will play host to additional VIP events.

DAZN and Matchroom Boxing USA will kick off the big week at Meridian as the first of three nights of entertainment leading into Sunday.