Season’s Beatings: Results from Birmingham, England

BCB Promotions’ final show of 2019 ended in convincing victory for all four home fighters on the show.

‘Season’s Beatings’ took place at the Holiday Inn Birmingham on Saturday evening and featured a trio of Brummies, with a Newark man thrown in for good measure.

Mussab Abubaker – known as Breaker – topped the bill as he looked to secure a fourth consecutive victory since turning professional in 2017. The 24 year-old did just that as he went through the gears to record a shut-out 40-36 victory over former white collar boxer, Scott Williams on referee-for-the-evening Shaun Messer’s score card.

Former Midlands Area Champion, Kane Baker, returned to winning ways after his unsuccessful English Title tilt in November. ‘The Shadow’, newly signed to BCB in a both a management and training deal, enjoyed a useful six rounds against Swindon’s Joe Beeden.

Baker will be looking to get back in title contention in 2020 and enjoyed the perfect pre-Christmas run-out with a comfortable 60-54 win.

The third Brummie in action, Matthew ‘Swiggy’ Craddock made it 2-0 since turning professional just last month. The 29 year-old disposed of Hull’s Luke Fash, again by shut out, over four rounds.

Completing the card was Regis Sugden. The Newark fighter stepped in at short notice to replace his brother, Chad, who took a late notice fight against Craig Richards two days previously. Regis, the younger of the boxing brothers, moved to 5-0 as he too recorded a shut-out 40-36 win over Kevin McCauley.

BCB Promotions’ first show of the New Year will take place at Walsall FC on Valentine’s Day (14th February 2020).