Knockouts GALORE as Roman Gonzalez returns with a win in 50th bout

Phil Jay

📸 Lina Baker

Former pound for pound number one Roman Gonzalez returned to the ring for the first time in fifteen months with a stoppage victory on a knockout night in Japan.

The 32-year-old, fighting for only the second time in 27 months, took just two rounds to get Diomel Diocos out of there.

It was a tame comeback for Gonzalez, whose seven previous outings were all against world-class opposition. None-the-less, he’s back!

Fighting around the super flyweight limit could be an ominous sign and potentially lead to either a third battle with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai or current divisional number one and WBN Fighter of the Year nominee Juan Estrada.

‘Chocolatito’ improved his record to 48-2 in what was a 5oth career contest.

Also on the card and topping the bill, Ryota Murata defended his lesser-WBA strap with a fifth-round stoppage of Steven Butler.

Murata ended a win-lose run in world title fights by forcing the end with just 15 seconds left of the session.

Earlier, Kenshiro Teraji kept a firm grip on his World Boxing Council light flyweight championship with a four-round win over Randy Petalcorin.

Formerly known as Ken Shiro, Teraji is now adopting his full name for the future. A 17th win on the spin sees Shiro head into 2020 in good shape.

Finally, at the flyweight limit, Moruti Mthalane stopped three-weight world title-holder Akira Yaegashi in the ninth round.

Defending his International Boxing Federation strap, Mthalane cemented his position as one of the best round at 112 pounds.







FULL RESULTS FROM YOKOHAMA ARENA:

Ryota Murata W – TKO 5 over Steven Butler

(middleweight)

Moruti Mthalane W – TKO over Akira Yaegashi

(International Boxing Federation Flyweight Title)

Kenshiro Teraji W – TKO 4 over Randy Petalcorin

(World Boxing Council Light Flyweight Title)

Roman Gonzalez W – TKO 2 over Diomel Diocos

(bantamweight)

Kiyoharu Nunozaki W – TKO1 over Taishi Uchiyama

(featherweight)

Jun Muto D – MD with Kengo Hatsushika

(minimumweight)

Daiki Sakamoto W – TD over Caliente Koyasu

(lightweight)