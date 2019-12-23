Knockouts GALORE as Roman Gonzalez returns with a win in 50th bout

Former pound for pound number one Roman Gonzalez returned to the ring for the first time in fifteen months with a stoppage victory on a knockout night in Japan.
The 32-year-old, fighting for only the second time in 27 months, took just two rounds to get Diomel Diocos out of there.
It was a tame comeback for Gonzalez, whose seven previous outings were all against world-class opposition. None-the-less, he’s back!
Fighting around the super flyweight limit could be an ominous sign and potentially lead to either a third battle with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai or current divisional number one and WBN Fighter of the Year nominee Juan Estrada.
‘Chocolatito’ improved his record to 48-2 in what was a 5oth career contest.
Also on the card and topping the bill, Ryota Murata defended his lesser-WBA strap with a fifth-round stoppage of Steven Butler.
Murata ended a win-lose run in world title fights by forcing the end with just 15 seconds left of the session.
Earlier, Kenshiro Teraji kept a firm grip on his World Boxing Council light flyweight championship with a four-round win over Randy Petalcorin.
Formerly known as Ken Shiro, Teraji is now adopting his full name for the future. A 17th win on the spin sees Shiro head into 2020 in good shape.
Finally, at the flyweight limit, Moruti Mthalane stopped three-weight world title-holder Akira Yaegashi in the ninth round.
Defending his International Boxing Federation strap, Mthalane cemented his position as one of the best round at 112 pounds.
Ryota Murata W – TKO 5 over Steven Butler
(middleweight)
Moruti Mthalane W – TKO over Akira Yaegashi
(International Boxing Federation Flyweight Title)
Kenshiro Teraji W – TKO 4 over Randy Petalcorin
(World Boxing Council Light Flyweight Title)
Roman Gonzalez W – TKO 2 over Diomel Diocos
(bantamweight)
Kiyoharu Nunozaki W – TKO1 over Taishi Uchiyama
(featherweight)
Jun Muto D – MD with Kengo Hatsushika
(minimumweight)
Daiki Sakamoto W – TD over Caliente Koyasu
(lightweight)