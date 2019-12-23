Marco Huck withdraws, Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois possible for Euro title

Phil Jay

📸 Chris Royle / Ringstar

Marco Huck has withdrawn from a scheduled vacant European heavyweight title shot with Joe Joyce, it was confirmed on December 23rd.

Joyce revealed the news on social media just hours after speaking to World Boxing News regarding a potential fight with Daniel Dubois.

“Sorry to say Huck has pulled out of our fight on January 11th. A real shame as I’ve been hard at work in camp with the European title in my sights,” explained Joyce.

“I’ll be sitting down with my team next week to assess my options. For now, I’ll be enjoying Christmas and New Year.”

Sorry to say Huck has pulled out of our fight on January 11th.

A real shame as I’ve been hard at work in camp with the European title in my sights.

I’ll be sitting down with my team next week to assess my options.

For now I’ll be enjoying Christmas and New Year.#THEJUGGERNAUT pic.twitter.com/wH01V84Rjq — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) December 23, 2019

WBN previously stated that Joyce vs Dubois would have to wait, although Huck’s decision to drop out could leave promoter Frank Warren free to lobby the EBU.

Due to Dubois holding British and Commonwealth belts recently, the EBU would surely look upon a battle with Joyce favorably.

The British bruiser has eyes firmly fixed on claiming the European title. There’s only one domestic clash that interests him.

After witnessing Dubois blitz Kyotaro Fujimoto in two rounds, ‘The Juggernaut’ and his manager Sam Jones are both on board with securing a 2020 clash.

That could now be possible in the first quarter of 2020.

Airing his views on BT Sport last Saturday night, Jones asked Warren to put a firm offer on the table. Warren then agreed to open discussions almost immediately.







Jones then informed WBN of his thoughts on the contest.

“Daniel is doing everything right but let’s face it, his recent opponents have been a joke,” Jones exclusively told World Boxing News. “And earlier in the year, (Nathan) Gorman wasn’t at the races when he boxed him.

“Fair play to Daniel as he did the job on Saturday night. But Joe is a totally different animal. Daniel knows that.

“You can call joe whatever you want, but the facts are he’s a decorated amateur and an absolute animal of a pro.

“Believe you me, he will take Dubois in deep waters and take him out!”

Congratulations @DynamiteDubois but deep down you know you wouldn’t even spar Fujimoto he was still digesting his hot dog from winter wonderland … Next year it’s time for a proper fight ! #DEEPWATERS pic.twitter.com/1VlBUk67Ct — Sam Jones (@mrsamjones88) December 22, 2019

Joyce added: “I think it was a good performance from Daniel with a massive knockout bit his opponent, however, was only trying to survive. It’s becoming standard procedure for Dubois.

“I hear I’d be an underdog in this fight, but when it happens your all in for a shock of your lives!”

Give us @DynamiteDubois vs @JoeJoyceBoxing 🙌 "If we get it at the O2 it will be one of the biggest domestic clashes going back to that massive night with Cooper Bugner!" #TheFightBeforeChristmas pic.twitter.com/xp5g2bkTpg — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) December 21, 2019

SPRING

Joyce is 10-0 since claiming an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016. He signed with Warren in order to land a clash specifically with Dubois.

It’s also no secret Dubois wants ‘all of the belts’ on his way to a world title crack. Therefore, ‘DDD’ must take a path that includes Joyce if the EBU belt is approved.

All will be revealed in the New Year as Warren, Jones, Joyce, and Dubois contemplate giving the UK fans a blockbuster battle earlier than expected.