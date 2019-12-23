EXCLUSIVE: Joe Joyce scoffs at underdog tag in Daniel Dubois clash

Phil Jay

📸 Chris Royle / Ringstar

British heavyweight Joe Joyce has eyes firmly fixed on claiming the European title against Marco Huck next month. But once victorious in Germany, there’s only one domestic clash that interests him.

After witnessing Daniel Dubois blitz Kyotaro Fujimoto in two rounds, ‘The Juggernaut’ and his manager Sam Jones are both on board with securing a 2020 clash.

Airing his views on BT Sport last Saturday night, Jones informed promoter Frank Warren to get some firm offers on the table. Warren agreed to open discussions almost immediately.

Continuing his views to WBN, Jones believes Joyce presents a far tougher test for Dubois than any of his other opponents.

“Daniel is doing everything right but let’s face it, his recent opponents have been a joke,” Jones exclusively told World Boxing News. “And earlier in the year, (Nathan) Gorman wasn’t at the races when he boxed him.

“Fair play to Daniel as he did the job on Saturday night. But Joe is a totally different animal. Daniel knows that.

“You can call joe whatever you want, but the facts are he’s a decorated amateur and an absolute animal of a pro.

“Believe you me, he will take Dubois in deep waters and take him out!”

Congratulations @DynamiteDubois but deep down you know you wouldn’t even spar Fujimoto he was still digesting his hot dog from winter wonderland … Next year it’s time for a proper fight ! #DEEPWATERS pic.twitter.com/1VlBUk67Ct — Sam Jones (@mrsamjones88) December 22, 2019

Joyce weighed in with his thoughts in stating to WBN: “I think it was a good performance from Daniel with a massive knockout bit his opponent, however, was only trying to survive. It’s becoming standard procedure for Dubois.

“I hear I’d be an underdog in this fight, but when it happens your all in for a shock of your lives!”

Give us @DynamiteDubois vs @JoeJoyceBoxing 🙌 "If we get it at the O2 it will be one of the biggest domestic clashes going back to that massive night with Cooper Bugner!" #TheFightBeforeChristmas pic.twitter.com/xp5g2bkTpg — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) December 21, 2019

SUMMER

Already 10-0 since claiming an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016, Joyce can land the biggest prize of his career so far on January 11.

The 34-year-old travels to Hannover to battle Huck for the vacant EBU strap at the Tui Arena.







It’s no secret Dubois wants ‘all of the belts’ on his way to a world title crack. Therefore, ‘DDD’ must take a path that includes Joyce, potentially over the summer.

The fans want it, the fighters and their handlers want it…so let’s get it on in the next few months.