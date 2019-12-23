EXCLUSIVE: Fury vs Klitschko II? – Trainer Steward supports comeback

Phil Jay

The trainer of former unified heavyweight king Tyson Fury, Sugarhill Steward has backed former opponent Wladimir Klitschko for a comeback.

Rumors have long circulated regarding a potential return to action for Klitschko, who recently put the feelers out on social media.

Klitschko asked his fans who they’d most like him to fight out of the current big three. The Ukrainian posted on Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Fury himself.

The verdict was a clear one. Social media wanted to see the Fury vs Klitschko rematch.

Will it ever happen? – Firstly, Klitschko needs to get back inside the ropes. And if that does take place in 2020 it means a three-year absence ending right there.

‘Dr. Steelhammer’ would need to prove he’s not over the hill at the age of 44 (in March) to push towards Fury again.

Steward believes Klitschko’s lack of getting tagged during his decade of dominance will stand him in good stead.

“It’s up to him, he’s had a long career but he hasn’t had a lot of damage done to himself as a boxer,” Steward, nephew of the late, great Manny exclusively told World Boxing News.

“His last fight (vs Anthony Joshua in April 2017 at Wembley Stadium) was his greatest fight for me in my personal opinion.

“People remember him by that fight because he showed heart, a lot in that fight in which we never saw before from Wladimir. I know he’s probably most proud of that fight himself.

Asked whether the veteran can still be a force, Steward answered: “Ah yeah, he’s always going to be a factor. He’ll always be a big factor with the big boys, he’s Wladimir Klitschko.

“You can’t take that from him. His last fight, like I said it wasn’t like he looked old and tired and like he didn’t have it anymore. He looked every bit in the fight the whole time until the stoppage.

“I don’t think you can’t sit and say Wladimir’s washed up because he can still hang in with the big boys. He’s a big boy himself!”







One potential opponent has already emerged for a Klitschko comeback, and that’s Shannon Briggs.

The outspoken American has been chasing a Klitschko fight for a long time and next spring or summer could be the ideal time.

What would double up as a grudge match would also be a good gauge of Klitschko’s reserves.

We wait and see as a massive three-fight offer from DAZN remains firmly on the table.