SiriusXM to present Defining Sports Moments of the Past Decade across Sports Channels

SiriusXM will give sports fans a comprehensive and in-depth look back at the Defining Moments of the Decade in their favorite sports when it presents a series of specials that examine the memorable moments and trends in professional and college sports from the last 10 years.

SiriusXM will present these specials across 11 of its dedicated 24/7 sports channels.

Listeners will hear Mad Dog Sports Radio’s perspective on the overall sports landscape, as well as more focused shows on the last 10 years in football (SiriusXM NFL Radio), baseball (MLB Network Radio), basketball (SiriusXM NBA Radio), hockey (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio), golf (SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio), collegiate sports (ESPNU Radio), motorsports (SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), soccer (SiriusXM FC) boxing, MMA, wrestling (SiriusXM Fight Nation) and fantasy sports (SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio). Throughout the 2010s SiriusXM has covered the key stories daily, and will help fans re-live the important moments and trends that shaped the decade that was in sports.

“Over the past 10 years, SiriusXM has aired so many of these great moments live, and we’ve covered all of these important stories and trends, across our channels, more extensively than anyone else in radio. We’re proud to be the place where all fans can not only hear all about their favorite sport, but can call in and talk about it as well,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming. “Now as the decade comes to a close we have a great opportunity – with our dedicated 24/7 sports channels – to relive and retell these stories, and do it in a really special way that will be both comprehensive and focused.”

Each special will feature commentary from channel hosts as well as new and previously recorded interviews with some of the biggest names in sports. Each show will air multiple times on its channel between December 24 and January 5, and will also be available anytime on demand on the SiriusXM app. For a schedule visit the channel pages linked below.

Additionally, the SiriusXM app will showcase a Sports Moments of the Decade video series with many SiriusXM personalities, from across the platform, sharing their unforgettable sports stories from the past 10 years. Whether they were at the stadium, on the field, or on their couch, each interview offers an entertaining take on the moments that resonated with them. See Adam Schein talk about Derek Jeter’s 3000th hit (https://youtu.be/X09LkpO4AwM); Danny Kanell share the emotions of watching Drew Brees set the record for career passing yards (https://youtu.be/z5qI3p8becU); Steve Torre, Nicole Auerbach and Nick Wright discuss seeing Virginia get upset by UMBC and then rebound to win the national championship the next year (https://youtu.be/2B8L7bFU074); and more.

The SiriusXM sports channels airing Defining Moments of the Decade specials are:

Mad Dog Sports Radio

Debut: December 24 (6:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/MDSRonSXM

Defining moments include: The Chicago Cubs’ break a 100-plus year World Series drought, the U.S. Supreme Court clears the way for legalization of sports betting in America; the NCAA establishes the College Football Playoff to determine a national champion; LeBron James’ impact on the NBA and free agency; and more.

SiriusXM NFL Radio

Debut: Dec. 24 (7:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/NFLonSXM

Defining moments include: The New England Patriots and the ageless Tom Brady continue their greatness with three more Super Bowl wins in five appearances; Dynamic quarterback play from future Hall of Famers and young stars; and the defining plays and playmakers throughout the decade.

MLB Network Radio

Debut: Dec 24 (4:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/MLBSXM

Defining moments: Cubs win the World Series; Mike Trout arrives; the Wild Card play-in; the rise of the home run; and more.

SiriusXM NBA Radio

Debut: Dec. 24 (1:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/NBAonSXM

Defining moments include: Player empowerment; LeBron’s “Decision”; the rise and fall of team dynasties; the role of three-point shooting and pace in the evolution of the game; and more.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio

Debut: Dec. 25 (10:00 am ET) – SiriusXM.com/GolfonSXM

Defining moments include: The ups and downs of Tiger Woods’ career; golf makes its debut in the Olympic Games; controversial rulings cost two of the sport’s biggest stars – Dustin Johnson and Lexi Thompson – major championships and these events lead to changes in the reporting and application of rules.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio

Debut: Dec. 24 (5:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/NHL

Defining moments include: Golden Goal by Sidney Crosby at the Vancouver Olympics; Connor McDavid gets drafted into the league; Alex Ovechkin wins his first Stanley Cup.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Debut: Dec. 25 (11:00 am ET) – SiriusXM.com/NASCARonSXM

Defining moments include: Jimmie Johnson’s seven championships; the evolution of the car; Danica Patrick winning the Daytona 500 pole; the retirement of some of the sport’s biggest stars and the emergence of new young talent; and more.

ESPNU Radio

Debut: Dec. 24 (2:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/ESPNUonSXM

Defining moments include: The creation of the College Football Playoff; the realignment of college conferences; a #16 seed upsets a #1 seed for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament; and more.

SiriusXM Fight Nation

Debut: Dec. 24, with three separate specials on pro wrestling (9:00 am ET), boxing (12:00 pm ET) and MMA (3:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/FightNationSXM

Defining moments include: The passing of Muhammad Ali; the rise of Conor McGregor; Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao; the women’s revolution in pro wrestling, WME-IMG purchases UFC; the formation of All Elite Wrestling; and more.

SiriusXM FC

Debut: Dec. 24 (4:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMFC

Defining moments include: Dominant performances by the U.S. Women’s National Team; the FIFA corruption scandal; the retirement of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson; and more.

SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio

Debut: Dec. 24 (6:00 pm ET) – SiriusXM.com/FantasySportsRadio

Defining moments include: The emergence and impact of Daily Fantasy Sports; the rise in popularity of fantasy sports among pro athletes, celebrities and the media; changes in on-field play and their effect on the approach to fantasy sports play.