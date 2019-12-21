A Puno Limpio: Cora halts Sacco, full results from Puerto Rico

RINGSIDE

Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

(154 lbs. – 8 Rounds)

PATRICK CORA – 154 lbs. VS. GERÓNIMO NAHUEL SACCO – 154 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (10-0, 7 KOs) Buenos Aires, Argentina (8-1, 1 KOs)

Cora remains unbeaten with a fourth round TKO victory over Sacco. Cora dominated Sacco all the way and after a good combination in round four Sacco was down and referee stopped the action at 2:07.

(131 lbs. – 6 Rounds)

ÁNGEL APONTE – 131 lbs. VS. JONATAN HERNANDO GODOY – 131 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (7-0, 3 KOs) Buenos Aires, Argentina (4-7)

Aponte won a one side unanimous decision over Godoy. The judges cards were 60-54, 60-54 and 60-54.

(126 lbs. – 8 Rounds)

LUIS LEBRÓN – 125 lbs. VS. RICARDO NÚÑEZ – 126 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (17-1-1, 10 KOs) Ciudad de Panamá, Panamá (29-12, 23 KOs)

Lebron returned with a TKO win over Nuñez at :01 of the sixth round in a good action bout. The Puerto Rican used good combinations to the head and body of Nuñez, who looked hurt at the end of round five and his corner called to stop the fight in round six.

(155 lbs. – 6 Rounds)

JEFFRY FLAZ – 155 lbs. VS. LOUIS HERNÁNDEZ – 156 lbs.

Vega Alta, Puerto Rico (4-1, 4 KOs) Mississippi, USA (6-0-1, 5 KOs)

Hernández stopped Flaz at 1:17 of the first round after a ferocious attack that sent Flaz to the canvas. The referee stopped the action because Flaz was in bad condition.

(115 lbs. – 6 Rounds)

ALFREDO CRUZ – 117 lbs. VS. FELIPE RIVAS – 119 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (6-0, 2 KOs) Nogales Sonora, México (17-27-4, 11 KOs)

Cruz won an unanimous decision when judges voted 60-53, 60-53 and 59-54.

(140 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

NICK STEVEN – 139 lbs. VS. JADVIER A. VÁZQUEZ – 140 lbs.

Morovis, Puerto Rico (2-2-1, 1 KOs) San Juan, Puerto Rico (0-1)

Steven sent Vazquez to the canvas two times in round one before the fight was stopped at 1:46. It was a TKO victory because the referee stopped the action.

(135 lbs. – 4 Rounds)

FREVIÁN GONZÁLEZ – 135 lbs. VS. EMMANUEL ROMÁN – 133 lbs.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (1-0, 1 KOs) San Juan, Puerto Rico, (0-3)

González won by unanimous decision when judges voted 40-36, 40-36 and 40-36.