Martinez wins WBC title, Hooker rebounds with first round stoppage

📷Ed Mulholland

In a thrilling co-main event to Jacobs vs Chavez Jr, Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs) claimed the WBC World Flyweight Title after a stoppage victory in an explosive battle against Cristofer Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs).

The collision saw an ample amount of punches thrown in a 12-round bout.

Maurice Hooker (27-1-3, 18 KOs) had an impressive debut at welterweight with a first-round TKO of Uriel Perez (19-5, 17 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round fight.

Hooker rebounded following a knockout defeat to Jose Ramirez for the super lightweight title – a belt Hooker is adamant about bringing back to his hometown of Dallas.

Earlier in the evening, Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KOs) again showed his power with a stoppage over Rakim Johnson (6-9-1, 5 KOs) who hit the canvas four times.

Liam Smith (29-2-1, 16 KOs) earned a victory with a polished performance over Roberto Garcia (42-5, 25 KOs) in a ten-round bout.

Josh Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) remained undefeated after going the distance in a tough battle with Winston Campos (31-7-6, 19 KOs).

Post-fight

Julio Cesar Martinez

On performance: “Very happy, very strong preparation. An apology, we came with everything with Saúl in camp, and things went our way. We knew Rosales would be a tough fighter, he lasted 7 or 8 rounds, but the tricks came our way and we came out and won the fight. Not at all, those are punches that come. We’re happy Eddie gave us another opportunity and we were able to come through.”

On next move in his career: “We want to follow in Saúl’s footsteps. We will go for all the titles and belts, wherever and whenever. Thank you to all the people in Mexico!”

Maurice Hooker

On his performance: “I felt good, I want my belt back. I’ll do whatever I can to get my belt back. Josh Taylor, whoever it is, I want my belt back at 140.The weight didn’t matter to me. I got a new team, we trained hard, and I’m ready. Tonight I couldn’t show you too much, but next fight I will. I got in my rhythm and hit my shots.

“I know when I hit him with the body shot I hurt him. When he backed up on the ropes I attacked him. I have the best jab at 140. No one can beat me when I’m conditioned. I just want my belt back. Where I’m from I can’t go out like that. I want my belt back.”

Results

12-Round Light Heavyweight Bout @ 173 lbs.

Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (51-4-1, 33 KOs) by TKO at the end of Round 5

12-Round WBC World Flyweight Title Bout @ 112 lbs.

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Cristofer Rosales

Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs) defeats Cristofer Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs) by TKO at 1:19 of Round 9

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 144 lbs.

Maurice Hooker vs. Uriel Perez

Maurice Hooker (27-1-3, 18 KOs) defeats Uriel Perez (19-5, 17 KOs) by TKO at 2:52 of Round 1

6-Round Welterweight Bout @ 148 lbs.

Reshat Mati vs. Rakim Johnson

Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KOs) defeats Rakim Johnson (6-9-1, 5 KOs) by TKO at 2:05 of Round 1

10-Round Middleweight Bout @ 160 lbs.

Liam Smith vs. Roberto Garcia

Liam Smith (29-2-1, 16 KOs) defeats Roberto Garcia (42-5, 25 KOs) by unanimous decision

(99-91 X2, 98-92)

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 151 lbs.

Josh Kelly vs. Winston Campos

Josh Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) defeats Winston Campos (31-7-6, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision

(99-90 X2, 98-91)



DAZN looks forward to kicking off the new year with two highly anticipated cards featuring former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia moving up to middleweight to face Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan on Jan. 11.

Undefeated middleweight star Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO world middleweight title against contender Luke Keeler in Miami on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Also on that card will be IBF world super featherweight titlist Tevin Farmer defending against JoJo Diaz, and unified super bantamweight Daniel Roman defending his titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev.