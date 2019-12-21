Julio Cesar Chavez defends son as Jr. blames ‘headbutt, elbow and breathing problems’ – but wants rematch

Phil Jay

📸 Melina Pizano

Ex-world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has blamed breathing problems for a disappointing defeat which caused fans in Phoenix to riot.

Chavez ultimately backed out of his clash with Daniel Jacobs after five rounds and was subsequently pelted by an angry crowd for his trouble.

After the contest, Chavez attempted to make sense of his loss, the fourth of his career and third in his last six.

Some of the comments given by Chavez have raised more than a few eyebrows.

“It was a very good fight. I was getting close but got headbutted above the left eye,” said Chavez Jr. “Then I had problems because of all the blood.

“I came over to the corner and couldn’t breathe. He elbowed me and headbutted me. Very tough fight, I felt I couldn’t go cause I couldn’t breathe properly. The ref wasn’t calling anything.

“I apologize to the fans. I’d love to have a rematch. I got headbutted, he fought a dirty fight and didn’t even take a point away. He would have been able to continue doing the dirty work.”

Father Julio Cesar Chavez, a legend of the sport, tried and failed to defend his son as any father would.

He said: “With all due respect to the fans of Phoenix, Arizona, now I disagree with you. My son was making a competitive fight and was winning.

“Unfortunately a headbutt and an elbow come and he has a broken nose. He will now undergo surgery.”

Que pena con el jr

Ni si quiera dio el peso!

Menos la talla!#PateticoChavezjr pic.twitter.com/6A2WBVrXVJ — Chemis Del Toro (@skooalo) December 21, 2019

Fans didn’t react kindly to Chavez on social media. The majority of responses were further abuse to Junior.







SHAMBLES

It’s hard to see where Chavez Jr. can go from here after the whole build-up was showered in shambles.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has since been the target for criticism for firstly booking Chavez and then moving the fight to accommodate him.

Chavez failed weight but was still paid a reported $3 million dollars for what is being labeled by most as a weak effort.

Those in attendance, all ten thousand plus of them, certainly didn’t like what they saw.