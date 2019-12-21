Fans RIOT, pelt Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. with hot dogs and beer after loss

WBN Staff

📸 Melina Pizano

Streaming service DAZN saw out their first full year in the sport as a crowd of 10,697 packed into the Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday night to witness Daniel Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Once the undercard was over, the drama unfolded.

Chavez looked sluggish and slow as Jacobs attempted to trade with a much heavier opponent.

After figuring Chavez out during the early stages and seeing he was potentially in difficulty, Jacobs went for it.

The referee was forced to call an end to the contest after Chavez Jr. complained of problems breathing after the fifth round and stayed on his stool.

Previously, the son of a legend had failed to meet the 168-pound weight limit at Thursday’s weigh-in resulting in tonight’s matchup being contested at 173 pounds.

Losing $1 million dollars of his purse, Chavez still picked up a six-figure sum for his efforts.

With the win, Jacobs improves to 36-3. Chavez drops to 51-4-1 and may now have to seriously think about walking away.

Results:

12-Round Light Heavyweight Bout @ 173 lbs.

Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (51-4-1, 33 KOs) by TKO at the end of Round 5

12-Round WBC World Flyweight Title Bout @ 112 lbs.

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Cristofer Rosales

Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs) defeats Cristofer Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs) by TKO at 1:19 of Round 9

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 144 lbs.

Maurice Hooker vs. Uriel Perez

Maurice Hooker (27-1-3, 18 KOs) defeats Uriel Perez (19-5, 17 KOs) by TKO at 2:52 of Round 1







6-Round Welterweight Bout @ 148 lbs.

Reshat Mati vs. Rakim Johnson

Reshat Mati (6-0, 4 KOs) defeats Rakim Johnson (6-9-1, 5 KOs) by TKO at 2:05 of Round 1

10-Round Middleweight Bout @ 160 lbs.

Liam Smith vs. Roberto Garcia

Liam Smith (29-2-1, 16 KOs) defeats Roberto Garcia (42-5, 25 KOs) by unanimous decision

(99-91 X2, 98-92)

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 151 lbs.

Josh Kelly vs. Winston Campos

Josh Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) defeats Winston Campos (31-7-6, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision

(99-90 X2, 98-91)

2020

DAZN looks forward to kicking off the new year with two highly anticipated cards featuring former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia moving up to middleweight to face Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan on Jan. 11.

Undefeated middleweight star Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO world middleweight title against contender Luke Keeler in Miami on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Also on that card will be IBF world super featherweight titlist Tevin Farmer defending against JoJo Diaz, and unified super bantamweight Daniel Roman defending his titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev.