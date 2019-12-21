EXCLUSIVE: Sam Jones outlines plans for ‘Albanian King’ Florian Marku

Phil Jay

📸 James Gill / UB5

London-based Albanian Florian Marku pushed to 6-0 earlier this month as the southpaw continued his rise under new handlers at S-Jam Boxing.

The 27-year-old welterweight defeated Nathan Bendon on points at Planet Ice in Altrincham to make it five wins from five in 2019.

With a new year on the horizon, S-Jam’s Sam Jones has informed WBN of his plans to bring Marku on quickly as the next decade dawns.

Speaking about the popular puncher, who goes by the moniker ‘TNT’, Jones purred with delight at what the future holds.

“Florian is a huge star. He has an enormous fanbase,” Jones explained to World Boxing News. “He’s going to win world titles. I can assure everyone of that.

“He’s exciting and carries that natural destructive power to be a real crowd-pleaser.”

On gathering a massive following during his time as an MMA fighter before adding further when beginning his boxing career, Jones added: “Florian has fans everywhere all across Europe and America.

“We can’t wait to showcase him all over the world and his army of fans will follow. When we signed him, all the big promoters want him.

“We call him the Albanian king. I’ve honestly never come across anyone with a mindset like him he’s so relaxed. I know it’s an old cliche but he really is born to fight.

"He needs bit more experience few more fights under his belt, but by the end of next year, he's going to mix it with all the top boys I have no doubt about that," he concluded.







EUROPEAN

Marku is highly-touted in the sport and has already been linked to facing the likes of Josh Kelly, Conor Benn and European champion David Avanesyan.

With Kelly and Avanesyan on the verge of agreeing to fight in the first quarter of 2020, Marku could well be in line for the winner in twelve months’ time.

Jones, who also manages Joe Joyce among others, is never one to lack confidence in his fighters. But judging by what we have witnessed so far, he could well be onto a winner with Marku.

Stay tuned.