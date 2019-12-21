Danny Garcia sees next bout as Errol Spence, Manny Pacquiao warm-up

WBN Staff

📸 Amanda Westcott

Danny Garcia is relishing the opportunity of returning to big-time boxing. The former two-division champion takes on Ivan Redkach in a WBC eliminator with the winner earning the chance to challenge Errol Spence Jr.

Following Spence’s epic victory over Shawn Porter to unify the 147-pound division, Garcia was expected to be next for the ‘Truth’.

That was until Spence injured himself during a high-speed crash in Dallas. The American’s return to the ring is yet to be decided.

Should their bout fail to materialize, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is a viable option for Garcia.

With Floyd Mayweather yet to announce an opponent for 2020, Garcia may be on the radar of ‘Pacman’.

If Garcia can secure a fight with either welterweight champion then Redkach’s southpaw style will be ideal for preparation.

Speaking ahead of his January battle, Garcia said: “I just think the culture here in Brooklyn is great and I fit right in with it. Lots of hip-hop and Puerto Ricans. It’s the perfect market and we just go together.







PACQUIAO

“If the top welterweights want to fight me, I’ll be ready whenever. Redkach makes a lot of sense because he’s a southpaw and that would have me ready for Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao.

“We picked Redkach because he’s dangerous and we knew he’d be tough. I’m definitely not overlooking him. I’m training hard for this fight. For me, this is a big fight. If I overlook him, it could ruin everything. I want to show everyone I’m still one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world.

“Redkach has a big heart and he’s going to come forward. I think it’s going to be a really entertaining fight so I can’t overlook him.

“I always feel like I’m the best. They need me, I don’t need them. I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I’m going to be here for a while.”

Mayweather and Pacquiao have been linked to a rematch in Las Vegas or Saudi Arabia, with neither ready to set the record straight yet.