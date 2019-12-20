Nominees confirmed for WBN Awards 2019, plus Fighter of the Decade

World Boxing News announces the nominees for this year’s awards as voting continues for WBN Fighter of the Year 2019.
The ten categories have seen one change this year. World title prospect has been replaced with a new award for Upset of the Year.
WBN Fighter of the Year is voted for by the fans, whilst the other nine awards are confirmed by the WBN panel.
Below are the nominees, with the winners to be confirmed after the WBN Fighter of the Year is crowned.
As we are heading into a new decade this year, candidates have also been set for WBN Fighter of the Decade.
Prior to WBN’s inception in 2010, Manny Pacquiao was crowned by several organizations.
Canelo
Manny Pacquiao
Errol Spence Jr.
Naoya Inoue
Deontay Wilder
Anthony Joshua
Katie Taylor
Amanda Serrano
Claressa Shields
Joshua vs Ruiz I
Inoue vs Donaire
Spence vs Porter
Teofimo Lopez
Devin Haney
Emanuel Navarette
Errol Spence Jr.
Artur Beterbiev
Jose Ramirez
Deontay Wilder (vs Ortiz II)
Naoya Inoue (vs Rodriguez)
Canelo (vs Kovalev)
Gennady Golovkin (vs Rolls)
Jay Deas (Deontay Wilder)
Eddy and Chepo Reynoso (Canelo)
Derrick James (Errol Spence Jr.)
Anthony Joshua
Manny Pacquiao
Andy Ruiz Jr.
Julian Williams
Andrew Cancio
Andre Ward
Canelo
Floyd Mayweather
Winners will be revealed after voting ends for Fighter of the Year on January 7, 2020.
Last year’s winners:
WBN Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury (40%)
Editor’s Choice: Oleksandr Usyk
Women’s Fighter of the Year: Cecilia Braekhus
Fight of the Year: Canelo v Gennady Golovkin (September)
Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Kosei Tanaka
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Oleksandr Gvozdyk
Stoppage of 2018: Naoya Inoue (vs Payano)
Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko
Comeback of 2018: Tyson Fury
World title prospect of 2019: Ryan Garcia