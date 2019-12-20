Nominees confirmed for WBN Awards 2019, plus Fighter of the Decade

WBN Staff

World Boxing News announces the nominees for this year’s awards as voting continues for WBN Fighter of the Year 2019.

The ten categories have seen one change this year. World title prospect has been replaced with a new award for Upset of the Year.

WBN Fighter of the Year is voted for by the fans, whilst the other nine awards are confirmed by the WBN panel.

Below are the nominees, with the winners to be confirmed after the WBN Fighter of the Year is crowned.

As we are heading into a new decade this year, candidates have also been set for WBN Fighter of the Decade.

Prior to WBN’s inception in 2010, Manny Pacquiao was crowned by several organizations.

AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE

WBN Fighter of the Year:

Canelo

Manny Pacquiao

Errol Spence Jr.

Naoya Inoue

Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano

Claressa Shields

Fight of the Year:

Joshua vs Ruiz I

Inoue vs Donaire

Spence vs Porter

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under in Jan ‘19):

Teofimo Lopez

Devin Haney

Emanuel Navarette

Pound for Pound Breakthrough:

Errol Spence Jr.

Artur Beterbiev

Jose Ramirez

Stoppage of 2018:

Deontay Wilder (vs Ortiz II)

Naoya Inoue (vs Rodriguez)

Canelo (vs Kovalev)

Gennady Golovkin (vs Rolls)

Trainer/s of the Year:

Jay Deas (Deontay Wilder)

Eddy and Chepo Reynoso (Canelo)

Derrick James (Errol Spence Jr.)

Comeback of 2018:

Anthony Joshua

Manny Pacquiao

Upset of 2019:

Andy Ruiz Jr.

Julian Williams

Andrew Cancio

Fighter of the Decade:

Andre Ward

Canelo

Floyd Mayweather

Winners will be revealed after voting ends for Fighter of the Year on January 7, 2020.







Last year’s winners:

WBN AWARDS 2018

WBN Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury (40%)

Editor’s Choice: Oleksandr Usyk

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Cecilia Braekhus

Fight of the Year: Canelo v Gennady Golovkin (September)

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Stoppage of 2018: Naoya Inoue (vs Payano)

Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko

Comeback of 2018: Tyson Fury

World title prospect of 2019: Ryan Garcia