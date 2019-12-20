20
Dec
2019

Nominees confirmed for WBN Awards 2019, plus Fighter of the Decade

WBN Staff 20/12/2019
Boxing Awards

World Boxing News announces the nominees for this year’s awards as voting continues for WBN Fighter of the Year 2019.

The ten categories have seen one change this year. World title prospect has been replaced with a new award for Upset of the Year.

WBN Fighter of the Year is voted for by the fans, whilst the other nine awards are confirmed by the WBN panel.

Below are the nominees, with the winners to be confirmed after the WBN Fighter of the Year is crowned.

As we are heading into a new decade this year, candidates have also been set for WBN Fighter of the Decade.

Prior to WBN’s inception in 2010, Manny Pacquiao was crowned by several organizations.

AWARDS 2019 NOMINEES

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE

WBN Fighter of the Year:

Canelo
Manny Pacquiao
Errol Spence Jr.
Naoya Inoue
Deontay Wilder
Anthony Joshua

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Katie Taylor
Amanda Serrano
Claressa Shields

Fight of the Year:

Joshua vs Ruiz I
Inoue vs Donaire
Spence vs Porter

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under in Jan ‘19):

Teofimo Lopez
Devin Haney
Emanuel Navarette

Pound for Pound Breakthrough:

Errol Spence Jr.
Artur Beterbiev
Jose Ramirez

Stoppage of 2018:

Deontay Wilder (vs Ortiz II)
Naoya Inoue (vs Rodriguez)
Canelo (vs Kovalev)
Gennady Golovkin (vs Rolls)

Trainer/s of the Year:

Jay Deas (Deontay Wilder)
Eddy and Chepo Reynoso (Canelo)
Derrick James (Errol Spence Jr.)

Comeback of 2018:

Anthony Joshua
Manny Pacquiao

Upset of 2019:

Andy Ruiz Jr.
Julian Williams
Andrew Cancio

Fighter of the Decade:

Andre Ward
Canelo
Floyd Mayweather

Winners will be revealed after voting ends for Fighter of the Year on January 7, 2020.


Last year’s winners:

WBN AWARDS 2018

WBN Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury (40%)
Editor’s Choice: Oleksandr Usyk
Women’s Fighter of the Year: Cecilia Braekhus
Fight of the Year: Canelo v Gennady Golovkin (September)
Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Kosei Tanaka
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Oleksandr Gvozdyk
Stoppage of 2018: Naoya Inoue (vs Payano)
Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko
Comeback of 2018: Tyson Fury
World title prospect of 2019: Ryan Garcia

Your SEO optimized title