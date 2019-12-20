Kell Brook to end 14-month absence on Feb 8, Dave Allen in comeback

Ringside

Kell Brook will make his eagerly-anticipated return to the ring against Mark DeLuca at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Saturday February 8 on a bumper bill.

The card also features Kid Galahad taking on Claudio Marrero. It will be a Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight crown.

Plus, Terri Harper clashes with Eva Wahlstrom for the WBC Super-Featherweight World Title. Heavyweight favourite Dave Allen returns too.

Brook’s comeback is shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Former IBF Welterweight ruler Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) was last seen outpointing Australia’s Michael Zerafa over a year ago in his hometown.

‘The Special One’ is back with Dominic Ingle. Brook will be aiming to shake off the ring rust. He aims to fire his name back into the mix for a World Title shot in 2020.

Standing in his way is the USA’s DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs), a southpaw hailing from Whitman in Massachusetts. De Luca is nicknamed ‘The Bazooka’.

He is currently enjoying a three-fight winning streak. During which, he picked up the NABA Super-Welterweight title. The fight took place on the undercard of Andrade vs. Kautondokwa in October 2018.

Co-main event, Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) fell short in a close and controversial battle with IBF Featherweight kingpin Josh Warrington at the First Direct Arena in Leeds earlier this year. The Sheffield contender has earned a golden opportunity to land another shot at the 126lbs World Title when he meets ‘The Matrix’.

Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) captured the interim WBA Featherweight World Title with a one round demolition of Carlos Zambrano in 2017. The 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic is determined to shatter Galahad’s dreams and set up another attempt at gold for himself.

Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) got off to a flying start under the Matchroom Boxing banner. She put in a polished performance to outpoint tough Brazilian Viviane Obenauf. It was here first defence of her IBO Super-Featherweight World Title on her 23rd birthday in November.

That win set up a shot at the famous green and gold WBC Super-Featherweight World Title. It’s owned by Finland’s Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs).

She is a veteran of women’s boxing who will be making the sixth defence of her title against rising star Harper.







HARPER

“I’m really looking forward to fighting back in Sheffield. This time as a Matchroom fighter. Fighting for one of the most prestigious World Title belts – in my opinion,” said Harper.

“I know that there’s boxers out there who would give anything for this opportunity that I’ve been given. We’re leaving no stone left unturned.

“Being local and having the home crowd behind me on the night, the atmosphere is going to be electric. I know this is going to push me on to win the belt not only for me but for every single supporter.”

Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) makes his long-awaited ring return after taking some time out of boxing following his defeat to David Price at The O2 in London in July. The ‘White Rhino’ now has his eyes set on securing a shot at the coveted Lord Lonsdale Challenge Belt in 2020.

Tickets priced £40, £60, £100 and £200 (VIP). They go on sale at midday today (Friday December 20). Tickets will be available to purchase from the FlyDSA Arena (www.flydsaarena.co.uk). Also StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).