Saudi Arabia ready HUGE Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2 bid

Phil Jay

📸 PBC / TMT

A massive rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao is rumored to be in ‘advanced talks’ for the summer of 2020.

Reports in the Philippines, where Pacquiao recently celebrated his 41st birthday, are stating Mayweather is firmly pushing on with plans for a comeback.

Prior to working with Dana White later in the year, Mayweather wants a boxing return. Pacquiao seems the only viable option available.

The ‘Pacman’ has put all of his own plans on hold. Those include an initial blueprint for clashes with either Mikey or Danny Garcia.

Pacquiao’s decision recently led to both Mikey and Danny announcing alternative opponents. The pair are said to be in the frame for Pacquiao. But only once a second fight with Mayweather is out of the way.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao has projections of making up to 3 million Pay-Per-View buys. That’s if the long-drawn-out clash finally makes it over the line.

VEGAS

The MGM Grand was initially the favored choice to host, with the T-Mobile Arena another option should Mayweather decide on a larger venue.

Talk of hosting ‘MayPac 2’ at the new Las Vegas NFL Stadium, which is to be finalized in August, is also gathering pace.

One thing is for sure, ‘Sin City’ is leading the way. But there have been developments in Saudi Arabia since Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. 2.

WBN was first to break the news of Kingdom landing Joshua vs Ruiz 2 back in August 2019. World Boxing News now understands aids of Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud have been instructed to do all they can to bring Mayweather’s next bout to the region.

Joshua vs Ruiz 2 was hailed a massive success. This was despite a wave of criticism over human rights issues. This may be the only thing that would dissuade the five-weight world title-holder.

Being the ‘Money’ man he is, Mayweather would find it hard to pass up a $100 million+ paycheck. A sum that would be far more than the purse Joshua banked.







MILLIONS

Pacquiao wouldn’t take much talking into it. The current WBA welterweight champion is limited to making around $10 million fighting the likes of Keith Thurman, Errol Spence, Terence Crawford or the Garcia’s.

Facing Floyd again would see the legend make even more than the $50 million expected if the contest takes place back in Vegas.

All will be revealed once Mayweather decides on his next step. Which will either be Pacquiao or some sort of novelty fight. No other current boxers are said to be in the frame.

This is despite Crawford, Spence and Amir Khan all revealing their interest in fighting Mayweather on his resurfacing from a two and half year absence.