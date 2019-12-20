EXCLUSIVE: New Tyson Fury trainer explains keys to Deontay Wilder win

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

SugarHill Steward has revealed what Tyson Fury must do in order to rip away the WBC heavyweight title from long-reigning champion Deontay Wilder.

Steward, nephew of the great Emanuel, takes over from Ben Davison for the scheduled February 22 rematch between Fury and Wilder in Las Vegas.

The pair start training in January and Steward already knows what Fury needs to work on to give himself the best chance possible.

“I’m excited about it. Tyson has to be busier in this fight and more accurate. That’s pretty much it,” Steward exclusively told World Boxing News. “The last time it was a close fight.

“I have to wait until we get to training camp. To see if there are other things that need to be worked on. But I like to fine-tune my guys and make sure they’re very technically sound. We go from there.

Right now, Tyson just has to be busier. And for one thing, be alert. He’s gotta be VERY, VERY ALERT.”

POWER

Airing his views on Wilder, who is now considered the top puncher since Mike Tyson, Steward added: “Deontay Wilder is a very dangerous guy.

“He’s very dangerous. We saw that first-hand in the first fight with Tyson Fury and the other 40 or something opponents that Deontay Wilder has faced.

“He’s one of the most dangerous men in boxing history.”

Asked whether Fury has the power himself to knock Wilder out, Steward concluded: “I do yes.

“It’s the heavyweight division. Anyone can be knocked out in the heavyweight division that’s why it’s one of the most exciting divisions.”







LAS VEGAS

An official announcement on the fight is expected to be made around the Christmas period as there are only just over nine weeks until fight night.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is expected to beat the T-Mobile Arena to host the contest, which will see the two best top division operators go at it once again.

Wilder vs Fury I was an epic in itself, mainly due to the final round. Fury was floored by a hellacious haymaker but somehow managed to get to his feet to earn a draw.

Similar to the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch, there are seemingly only two ways the contest can end with a winner.

Either Fury wins on points or Wilder knocks out the Briton before the final bell goes. We will soon find out.