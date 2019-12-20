7 Reasons Boxers Will Love CBD Gummies

Ringside

MMA fighter Nate Diaz vaped CBD at a post-fight press conference, and The World Anti-Doping Agency removed the herbal supplement from its banned substance list soon after.

Diaz’s choice to be open about his use of CBD to help him recover from fights may have been a catalyst for the decision, but it was not the only reason.

CBD helps boxers, fighters, and other athletes recover from training and tournaments faster, fight inflammation and pain, and maintain focus during intense physical strain. CBD is non-psychoactive, all natural, and researchers are looking at its use as an alternative to prescription painkillers.

Boxers are incorporating CBD gummies—like these from Verma Farms—into their training to maximize progress, and using them before a match to help relieve anxiety. Famous boxers like Shannon Briggs and Mike Tyson are vocal advocates of CBD use, and brands are now sponsoring boxers.

1. CBD Gummies Reduce Inflammation

CBD has proven to have powerful anti inflammatory properties, which is excellent news for boxers. Training is rigorous and causes inflammation on its own. When combined with repeated blows, inflammation becomes a real problem. Pain and swelling can lead to even more injuries, reduce performance, and delay results.

Some boxers incorporate CBD gummies into their training routine to cut down on inflammation and pain. This allows them to continue putting physical strain on their bodies. When they take CBD gummies after a tough session, they can finish their day and get a good night’s sleep with less tossing and turning.

2. CBD Gummies Promote Better Sleep to Recover Faster

Boxers need to sleep well in order for their muscles to heal. Longer, better sleep means more time for the body and mind to repair themselves, and boxers need both to be in top shape. When they do not get enough sleep, their performance is damaged, and that could mean losing a fight.

When training for the next big competition, boxers need to make progress as quickly as possible to gain a winning edge. CBD a half hour before bed helps them get the rest they need in order to recover quickly and keep pushing themselves. Shorter recovery time leads to more efficient progress and faster results.

3. CBD Gummies Help Boxers Stay Focused

Boxing is one of the most stressful sports. Not only are boxers in the ring alone, but they also risk serious injury every time they step in. Boxers need intense focus in order to fight smart, avoid career-ending injuries, and win the match. Outside of the ring, training requires serious dedication and focus as well. Boxers usually spend three to five hours a day in training. It can be a real challenge maintaining enough concentration to push their bodies for such extended periods of time.

CBD gummies reduce anxiety before and during fights, so that boxers can center on winning the match. They help boxers make calm decisions, and stay in the round. CBD gummies also keep athletes focused during long training sessions, so that they can get the most out of their hard work.

4. CBD Gummies are an Alternative to Prescription Painkillers

Until recently, the preferred painkillers for most athletes were NSAIDs and opioids. Though they are effective at reducing pain, they also come with some potentially serious consequences. Long-term use of NSAIDs can lead to heart attack or stroke, kidney damage, liver damage, and bleeding along the digestive tract. Opioids are highly addictive, and have been part of a national crisis in the United States. People who take them run the risk of overdose, especially when combined with alcohol.

Athletes are now turning to CBD to relieve their pain and swelling, and seeing incredible results. CBD is all natural, and it does not carry the potential for serious consequences from an overdose. Most people who experience side effects report that they are mild, and this usually happens only with very high doses.

5. CBD Gummies are Non-Psychoactive

The industrial hemp used to make CBD for gummies contains less than 0.3 percent THC, which is the psychoactive substance in the cannabis plant. CBD has no psychyoactive effects and will not get boxers high. Gummies do not typically have any THC in them at all, particularly when they are made with a CBD isolate. Full-spectrum and some broad-spectrum gummies have a negligible amount of THC that typically does not lead to intoxication.

This means that boxers can take CBD without worrying about their performance being impaired. They need every bit of cognitive acuity they can muster in a fight, and can take CBD gummies with confidence that it won’t slow them down.

6. CBD Gummies are All Natural

In order to stay in top shape and have optimal performance, boxers need to be very careful about what they put into their bodies. The wrong substances slow a boxer down in training and in the ring.

CBD is an excellent alternative to painkillers and sleep aids because it is a completely natural substance derived from plants. Boxers can take extra precautions and ensure that the hemp used to make the CBD in their gummies is organically grown. This guarantees no exposure to harmful fertilizers and pesticides.

7. CBD Gummies May Be Good for Traumatic Brain Injuries

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a form of traumatic brain injury that happens as a result of repeated blows to the head. It is a common problem among boxers, and can lead to lifelong impairment. CTE is a neurodegenerative disorder, and causes impulsive behavior, cognitive impairment, depression and anxiety, substance abuse, and suicidal tendencies.

Mike Tyson is an advocate for research into the use of cannabinoids to treat CTE symptoms, and he has founded his own cannabis company, Tyson Ranch. CBD and THC combined have shown promising results in treating the inflammation related to CTE, and CBD has several neuroprotective properties. CBD can reduce anxiety and depression, and may help protect against substance abuse, which are two major symptoms of CTE.